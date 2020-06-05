Discover Australian Associated Press

The Bulldogs can resume training on Saturday after breaking biosecurity protocols earlier this week. Image by (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

rugby league

Bulldogs cleared to return to NRL training

By Matt Encarnacion

June 5, 2020

2020-06-05 17:04:11

Canterbury have been cleared to resume NRL training after a coronavirus test for club legend Terry Lamb returned negative on Friday.

The Bulldogs breached the league’s biosecurity protocols on Thursday after Lamb was photographed shaking hands with five-eighth Kieran Foran.

The NRL side was banned from gathering on Friday morning as Lamb, who isn’t a part of their 50-person bubble, underwent a COVID-19 examination.

He was officially given a clean bill of health on Friday evening, paving the way for the team to resume preparations for Monday’s clash with St George Illawarra.

Lamb apologised to the club and the NRL in a statement.

“I was over excited about getting to Belmore again and wanting to wish Kieran all the best for his 200th game and in doing so I breached the protocols by shaking the hands of several players to wish them all the best,” he said.

“Although I was not standing in the restricted zone, I shouldn’t have contacted players in the bubble, but in my over excitement I overstepped the mark and I apologise for that.”

It is understood league central is still considering whether to sanction the Bulldogs for breaching the health guidelines.

No one from outside club bubbles, including media and other club stuff, are allowed to enter clean zones set up for registered players and staff.

“Yesterday’s breach was a case of Terry making a mistake in trying to wish players all the best and breaking the protocols set out around the bubble,” Bulldogs chief executive Andrew Hill said.

“We acted swiftly to inform the NRL and to get Terry tested straight away and with his results showing a clean bill of health, we will now revise our processes to make sure that this never happens again.”

