Bulldogs duo to fight for NRL careers

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Bulldogs coach Dean Pay (l) says the team is still united despite all that has gone on around them. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Bulldogs duo to fight for NRL careers

By Pamela Whaley

March 18, 2020

2020-03-18 10:14:35

Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have been granted an extension until next Tuesday to respond to NRL breach notices over the sex scandal that has rocked the club.

The Bulldogs put in a request to the NRL for an extension on Tuesday’s 5.30pm deadline due to the serious nature of the allegations against the disgraced duo, who are suspended indefinitely.

Showing an intent to fight for their NRL careers, Harawira-Naera and Okunbor now have a further five business days to show cause why they should not face further punishment, including deregistration.

They have been stood down from all club duties for taking teenage schoolgirls back to the team hotel for sex while in camp with the Bulldogs in Port Macquarie last month, breaking the game’s code of conduct.

Their actions are not subject to a criminal investigation.

The pair are bracing for heavy penalties and have not been training with the team as they await their fate, which could take up to a fortnight to decide.

With the NRL set to continue into round two, it’s an added distraction for the Bulldogs who are also dealing with the uncertainty of the NRL in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bulldogs will host North Queensland at ANZ Stadium on Thursday night in the first game behind closed doors.

“We’re really united in our playing group and in our club, we’ve had some different things come up over the last few weeks and we’re dealing with those and we just want to make sure that tomorrow is about playing against the Cowboys and we play really well tomorrow,” said coach Dean Pay on Wednesday.

Hard to see round one starting: AFLPA CEO

AFL Players Association boss Paul Marsh says Gillon McLachlan, having been briefed by the government, will soon make a call regarding round one of the season.

A-League to be played out on east coast

Sydney and Melbourne are set to host nearly all remaining A-League fixtures under a revamped draw seen by Wellington Phoenix.

Japan's PM says G7 backs 'complete' Games

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is still confident the Tokyo Olympics will take place as scheduled, though opinion polls at home urge postponement.

D-Day dawns for AFL season

The AFL is set to make a definitive call on Wednesday about whether round one of the 2020 season will go ahead amid the coronavirus crisis.

Australians face months of virus measures

The government has upped the ante on measures to stem coronavirus with limits on social gatherings and visitors to aged care, and tough new travel advice.

Nations seek to stem virus crisis

Governments across the world are focusing on providing stimulus measures to keep economies running as the toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose to over 5700.