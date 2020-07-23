Discover Australian Associated Press

Corey Harawira-Naera (c) has been released from his NRL contract by Canterbury. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Bulldogs release Harawira-Naera

By Scott Bailey

July 23, 2020

2020-07-23 17:10:58

Canterbury have opened the door for Corey Harawira-Naera to join Canberra after releasing him for the final two years of his NRL contract.

Back at the Bulldogs after the overturning of his NRL de-registration following the Port Macquarie schoolgirl sex scandal in March, Harawira-Naera had been agitating to leave the club.

The two parties attempted peace talks, before the player’s exit was confirmed on Thursday.

Canberra are yet to announce his arrival, however it is expected he will come as a big boost to their undermanned pack.

Meanwhile winger Jayden Okunbor will remain with the Bulldogs, but remains suspended until round 15 for his role in the pre-season scandal.

“Both were extremely contrite and understanding of the harm they had caused, and apologised unreservedly,” Bulldogs chair Lynne Anderson said.

“At the end of those conversations it became clear that, while Jayden very much wanted to be given a second chance at Belmore, it was in the best interests of both parties if Corey was given a release to make a fresh start somewhere else.”

Harawira-Naera will be free from his ban to resume playing once signed by the Raiders.

The Kiwi Test backrower was one of Canterbury’s star turns last year, leading the competition for offloads and also busting through 41 tackles in 21 games.

It is believed he was frustrated with how the Bulldogs handled the affair, with the club having been scathing of the situation which was reported to have cost them a major sponsor in March.

Okunbor is expected to return to Canterbury training next week, and will undergo targeted education as well as a reintegration into the club’s community program.

“We made it clear to both players that what had happened was unacceptable and had caused enormous harm to all involved,” Anderson said. 

“We also believed that it was important to have honest conversations with both Corey and Jayden.

“Jayden is a local junior who has been with the club since the under-14s all the way through to our NRL squad. 

“He has readily agreed to undergo further educational courses in this area and be part of a community program on his return to the club.”

