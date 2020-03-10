Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Corey Harawira-Naera (pic) and Canterbury teammate Jayden Okunbor have been stood down at the club. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Bulldogs stand down two NRL players

By Scott Bailey

March 10, 2020

2020-03-10 17:00:36

Canterbury’s round-one preparations have been rocked with Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor stood down two days out from their NRL season-opener against Parramatta.

The Bulldogs on Tuesday afternoon confirmed both players had been provisionally suspended by the NRL, but did not detail the nature of their alleged breaches.

The club claimed neither were subject to a criminal investigation, but both had been issued a show-cause notice by the league after the club notified them of alleged misconduct.

“Each was issued a show cause notice by the NRL as to why they shouldn’t face further disciplinary action for alleged breaches of the game’s code of conduct,” Bulldogs CEO Andrew Hill said.

“While neither player is the subject of a criminal investigation, the club is treating the matter very seriously.

“The Bulldogs referred the matter to the NRL integrity unit after receiving concerning reports of alleged misconduct by the two players.

“The club also initiated its own internal review.

“The allegations are that each player engaged in behaviour that represents a serious breach of the NRL rules and the Bulldogs’ code of conduct, resulting in the NRL notice.”

Harawira-Naera moved to the club last year from Penrith, and formed a dangerous part of the Bulldogs’ strong back row.

He led the NRL last year in offloads with 59, and also busted through 41 tackles.

Okunbor made his debut on the wing last year, and proved to be one of the game’s most powerful runners of the ball.

He made headlines when he ran over Melbourne captain Cameron Smith in his second NRL game.

Both players had been training with the NRL club’s top team as recently as Monday.

“The club supports the NRL’s decision to issue the breach notices and will continue to work with the NRL to conclude the process,” Hill said.

“Both players have an opportunity to respond to the matters alleged in the breach notice before any final decision is made.”

Both the NRL and Bulldogs have been approached for further comment.

