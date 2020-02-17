Discover Australian Associated Press

Liam Jones (right): the Blues will be ready and raring to go. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Buoyant Blues eyeing big start to 2020

By Shayne Hope

February 17, 2020

2020-02-17 14:14:02

Carlton are gearing up to “throw everything” at premiers Richmond as they look to use next month’s AFL season opener to springboard up the ladder.

The Blues are in a buoyant mood ahead of their first full season under David Teague and have a big opportunity to post early wins in 2020.

They face just one of last year’s top-six teams in the opening eight rounds.

But Carlton are on a nine-match losing streak against the Tigers and haven’t won the traditional round one encounter since 2012.

“It’s always a competitive game and I feel like just late they tend to kick away or we miss some goals or some opportunities,” experienced defender Liam Jones said.

“I know we’ll be ready and raring to go.

“The supporters will be behind us and we’ll be throwing everything we can at them.”

Jones looms as a likely match-up for Richmond spearhead Jack Riewoldt at the MCG on March 19, with the 28-year-old enjoying a career resurgence in the backline over the last three years.

It has culminated in his ascension to the Carlton leadership group alongside fellow new appointments Sam Walsh and Jacob Weitering in 2020.

They will serve under existing co-captains Patrick Cripps and Sam Docherty.

Weitering admitted there was a swagger about Carlton after winning six of their final 11 games last season.

But he said the Blues wouldn’t let expectations get the better of them.

“The boys are really positive about the game plan, the way we’re playing our football and we’re really positive about the way we’re going about it,” Weitering said.

“We’ve got a lot of (supporters), that’s for sure, and we want to take them along for the ride.

“If we can get as many members as we did last year … it will be really exciting.

“It’s going to be tough in round one with Richmond unveiling the flag, so if we can get as many (fans) there that would be great.”

