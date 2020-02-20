Bushfire inquiry to focus on hazard burns

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Scott Morrison will announce terms of reference for a royal commission into the summer bushfires. Image by (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING

politics

Bushfire inquiry to focus on hazard burns

By Matt Coughlan

February 20, 2020

2020-02-20 09:08:24

Hazard reduction is expected to be a key focus of a royal commission into Australia’s bushfire crisis.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will release the inquiry’s terms of reference on Thursday, with state issues like fuel management set to feature heavily.

The royal commission will be asked to finish by the end of August, with the federal government keen to receive recommendations ahead of the next fire season.

The inquiry will look at fuel loads and the management of hazard-reduction burns.

Climate change will be acknowledged as a contributing factor to the fires, but the issue is not expected to be specifically addressed.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the inquiry would be an important step forward in managing disasters.

“The prime minister has said very openly we are living through hotter, drier and longer summer periods,” he told Sky News.

“We need to ensure that there’s the right adaptation and resilience measures in place so that we can protect lives, protect property and deal with these bushfires.”

Former Australian Defence Force chief Mark Binskin has been picked to lead the royal commission alongside two assistants.

More than 30 people died and thousands of homes were destroyed in horrific blazes that burned across Australia.

Latest news

politics

Bushfire inquiry to focus on hazard burns

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to unveil the terms of reference for a royal commission into the devastating bushfires which burned across Australia.

disease

Aussies evacuated from virus ship in Japan

Some 170 Australians who were stuck on a coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan have left Yokohama and are now on a Qantas flight en route to Darwin.

disaster and accident

Mum burned in horrific Qld car fire dies

Hannah Baxter, the mother who was badly burnt in a horrific incident that left her three children dead, has passed away in hospital in Brisbane.

school

New concerns over St Kevin's College

Court action filed puts more pressure against St Kevin's College in Melbourne after the school's headmaster resigned following a child-grooming scandal.

air and space accident

Authorities to probe Victoria plane crash

Authorities will start an investigation to discern the cause of the fatal two-plane crash that killed four people in Victoria.

news

disease

Aussies evacuated from virus ship in Japan

Some 170 Australians who were stuck on a coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan have left Yokohama and are now on a Qantas flight en route to Darwin.

sport

golf

McIlroy rules out Premier Golf League move

Rory McIlroy has delivered a potentially fatal blow to the proposed Premier Golf League by ruling himself out of joining a breakaway circuit.

world

virus diseases

Another 79 have coronavirus on cruise ship

Authorities in Japan say another 79 people have tested positive for coronavirus on the cruise liner Diamond Princess.