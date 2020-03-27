Bushfires commission adjusts due to virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The bushfires royal commission will move online amid the coronavirus outbreak. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

Bushfires commission adjusts due to virus

By Megan Neil and Jodie Stephens

March 27, 2020

2020-03-27 16:36:43

The bushfires royal commission has delayed its opening hearing as coronavirus restrictions force a move to virtual meetings.

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements and the separate state bushfire inquiries have suspended face-to-face meetings with fire-affected communities.

Royal commission chair Mark Binskin said current health advice means it is no longer possible for the commission to conduct its work face-to-face.

“We recognise that bushfires will continue to occur in the future, so we are committed to ensuring the commission’s important work continues,” he said on Thursday.

“That means adapting the way we operate.”

Mr Binskin said the commission is examining options for digital rather than in-person engagement.

“This is a different way of doing business but we will do everything we can to ensure the royal commission continues to consult and gather information within current health guidelines.”

A ceremonial hearing due to be held in Canberra on Tuesday has been delayed as the commission examines ways it can be held while minimising the risk of exposure.

The three commissioners visited a number of fire-affected communities over the past three weeks, holding public forums in each state and territory except the ACT and Tasmania.

A further six community forums have been suspended.

“Each fire-affected region is equally important to us and we strongly encourage anyone who wants to share their experience to make a public submission,” Mr Binskin said.

The deadline for public submissions has been extended by two weeks until April 17.

The NSW bushfire inquiry has extended its submission deadline to the same date and suspended community visits as it determines how to proceed with virtual meetings.

Inquiry head Dave Owens says the inquiry remained committed to meeting the tight July 31 deadline despite the COVID-19 crisis.

“We will make every effort because COVID will come and go – it’s not a good experience – but people will want to get back on with their lives and the bushfire season will come about again,” he said.

The Victorian inquiry has also stopped face-to-face consultations before a move to virtual community meetings.

South Australia’s independent review has extended its public consultation period until April 17, taking written submissions as well as online input.

The six-month bushfires royal commission must deliver a final report by August 31, with the federal government keen for recommendations before the next fire season.

The South Australian review findings are due by June 30 while the NSW and Victorian inquiries have July 31 deadlines.

Latest sport

basketball

Sydney to host 2022 basketball World Cup

Opals coach Sandy Brondello hopes the sport seizes its opportunity to promote the side - and women's basketball - after Sydney secured the World Cup for 2022.

rugby league

Sharks to lose funding from major sponsor

Cronulla's major sponsor, Ace Gutters, will stop financial instalments to the club due to the enforced suspension of the NRL season.

Australian rules football

AFL close to virus pay deal with players

The AFL and the AFL Players Association remain hopeful they can strike a pay deal that will help the league soften the financial blow of the season shutdown.

soccer

FFA stands down 70 per cent of staff

Football Federation Australia has stood 70 per cent of its staff due to the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

A pay cut of up to 87 per cent faces NRL players as the league begins to brace for the worst case scenario of a lost season due to coronavirus.

news

health

Qld balcony party defies COVID-19 message

Party-goers have been snapped at a Brisbane home and individuals crowded outside a Gold Coast eatery as officials demand people stay at home.

sport

basketball

Sydney to host 2022 basketball World Cup

Opals coach Sandy Brondello hopes the sport seizes its opportunity to promote the side - and women's basketball - after Sydney secured the World Cup for 2022.

world

politics

Trump says counties may be rated for risk

In another signal Donald Trump wants to unpick social distancing measures aimed at fighting coronavirus, he says US counties may be rated for risk level.