Thirty-three people died in the summer bushfire crisis. Image by Sean Davey/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Bushfires commission to start hearings

By Megan Neil

March 18, 2020

2020-03-18 10:38:38

The national bushfires royal commission is pushing ahead with its hearings, although public access will be limited due to coronavirus concerns.

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements will hold a ceremonial sitting in Canberra on March 31 ahead of formal hearings in April.

The commission on Tuesday said access to the ceremonial hearing would be limited, in line with federal health department advice regarding coronavirus, but it would be live streamed.

The commission plans to hold hearings in South East Queensland in April, East Gippsland in Victoria in May, the NSW south and north coasts in June and Canberra in July.

“The commission will continue to monitor and assess the risk of public attendance in line with public health advice,” it said in a statement.

The three commissioners have been visiting communities to see firsthand the effects of the unprecedented “Black Summer” bushfires across Australia, meeting with small groups of people in each location.

The informal visits have provided background and context that has helped inform the commission’s thinking and direction of inquiry ahead of the formal hearings, its statement said.

People can also make submissions about the 2019-20 bushfire season until April 3.

The commission has until the end of August to deliver its final report.

The inquiry is examining how Australia is prepared to respond to bushfires and other natural disasters, co-ordination with the states and territories and whether the commonwealth should have greater involvement.

Thirty-three people died in the Black Summer bushfires.

