Coronavirus has slowed bushfires recovery

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Royal commission hearings into Australia's bushfires will start with a focus on climate change. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

inquiry

Coronavirus has slowed bushfires recovery

By Megan Neil

May 25, 2020

2020-05-25 10:37:40

The coronavirus pandemic has slowed the recovery from Australia’s devastating bushfires and interrupted planning for future fire seasons, a royal commission says.

Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements chair Mark Binskin says the devastation of the bushfires and their ongoing effects have not been forgotten.

“We know many of those communities across Australia are also still grieving,” Mr Binskin said on Monday.

“The tragic loss of life, the destruction of homes, the significant loss of livestock and millions of hectares of forest has been devastating and continues to deeply affect people and their recovery.”

Mr Binskin said in many cases, the ongoing effects of the bushfire season are being further compounded by the measures necessary to address the coronavirus pandemic.

Senior counsel assisting the commission Dominique Hogan-Doran SC said the ongoing impact of the pandemic has been profound.

“As the evidence will show, the recovery from the devastating impacts of the 2019-20 bushfire season has been slowed and fragmented,” she said.

“Planning for future seasons appears to have been interrupted.”

A two-week hearing of the royal commission, sitting in Canberra but being conducted electronically, has started with a focus on the changing global climate and natural disaster risk.

The ‘Black Summer’ bushfires killed 33 people, destroyed more than 3000 homes and burnt about 12 million hectares across Australia.

Latest news

inquiry

Coronavirus has slowed bushfires recovery

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements has started its hearings with a focus on the changing global climate.

health

NSW on alert with 1.2M kids on the move

As students return to public schools full-time on Monday and more people go back to work, extra transport staff have been marshalled to keep people safe.

windstorms

WA lashed by 'rare' dangerous storm

Wild weather is hitting Western Australia after a cold front combined with a tropical system to whip up damaging winds, heavy rain and massive waves.

health

Beauty back in business in NSW from June 1

Beauty salons, tanning studios and nail salons in NSW will be back in business in a week if a strict COVID-19 safe plan is implemented.

news media

Consortium revealed in bid for AAP

The group interested in buying the national newswire, Australian Associated Press, includes former News Corporation and Foxtel executive Peter Tonagh.

news

health

NSW on alert with 1.2M kids on the move

As students return to public schools full-time on Monday and more people go back to work, extra transport staff have been marshalled to keep people safe.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven returns to Cats training

Geelong midfielder arrived at club headquarters for training on Monday after recovering from a mysterious stab wound that required surgery.

world

epidemic and plague

US holiday draws crowds, triggers warnings

Thousands have hit US beaches for the Memorial Day weekend, alarming health authorities, while Europe looks set for a mishmash of COVID-19 travel restrictions.