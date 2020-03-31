Businesses jump at $130b wage subsidy plan

Businesses are rushing to sign up to the federal government’s $130 billion plan to subsidise wages during the coronavirus pandemic.

About 113,000 businesses have signed up for the scheme since it was announced on Monday afternoon.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg expects the plan will help six million Australian workers.

“Australia’s never seen income support like this,” he told Sky News on Tuesday.

Employees will receive a flat-rate payment of $1500 per fortnight through their employers in a bid to lessen the economic blow caused by the virus.

It applies to full and part-time workers, sole traders, as well as casuals who have been on the books for at least 12 months.

The subsidies will last for six months.

Mr Frydenberg said while there was more financial help on the way, none of it would match Monday’s announcement in dollars.

He said it would take years to pay off the debt generated as a result, but the government had to do what was needed.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said the government had committed the equivalent of 16.4 per cent of Australia’s GDP to keeping the economy afloat.

“It’s an eye-watering amount ,” Senator Cormann told 2GB.

Flight Centre chief executive Graham Turner, who was recently forced to stand down thousands of employees, hesitated to commit to signing on the scheme.

“It’s a very positive step … but only 45 per cent of our business is in Australia,” Mr Turner told ABC.

“Hibernation is a catchy word. Going to sleep and waking up in the spring time is just not feasible from a business point of view.”

He said more help was needed from government.

Deloitte Australia economist Chris Richardson said the last big radical step government could take was buying out businesses.

Virgin Australia has sought a $1.4 billion bailout from the government to guarantee it survives the pandemic.

Mr Richardson said it was easier for unemployment to shoot up than to drop, but he said the latest scheme could save half a million jobs.

“It pretty much is the kitchen sink, the scale is enormous,” he told ABC.

Wage subsidies will flow to businesses in the first week of May, with workers stood down since March 1 able to access backdated payments.

New Zealanders on temporary working 444 visas and migrants eligible for welfare are also included.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said some countries would face economic collapse or hollowing out in coming months as the disease spreads globally.

Parliament could sit as early as next week to pass legislation related to the new JobKeeper payment, with Labor likely to back the overall package, which unions and business groups support.

The $1500 per fortnight payment amounts to about 70 per cent of the median wage.

ACTU secretary Sally McManus said while the decision was welcome, the amount may not be enough.

“We believe that allowing this amount to increase up to the median wage of $1375 a week is what is needed.”

Ms McManus also raised concerns for casuals who had worked for the same employer for less than 12 months and who were not covered by the scheme.