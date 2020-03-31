Businesses jump at $130b wage subsidy plan

Nearly 200,000 employers have signed up for the federal government’s $130 billion package to subsidise their workers’ wages during the coronavirus pandemic.

As of midday on Tuesday, 192,558 business owners had applied for the wage subsidy scheme, less than 24 hours after it opened.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg expects the plan to benefit at least six million Australian workers.

“Australia’s never seen income support like this,” Mr Frydenberg said.

Under the scheme, workers will receive a flat-rate payment of $1500 per fortnight through their employers.

It applies to full and part-time workers, sole traders, as well as casuals who have been on the books for at least 12 months.

The subsidies will last for six months.

Mr Frydenberg said while there was more financial help on the way, none of it would match Monday’s announcement in dollars.

He said it would take years to pay off the debt generated as a result, but the government had to do what was needed.

The government has thrown roughly 16.4 per cent of Australia’s GDP at keeping the economy afloat.

“It’s an eye-watering amount ,” Finance Minister Mathias Cormann told 2GB radio.

Flight Centre chief executive Graham Turner, who has stood down thousands of Australian employees, is lukewarm on the wage subsidy scheme.

“It’s a very positive step … but only 45 per cent of our business is in Australia,” Mr Turner told ABC radio.

“Hibernation is a catchy word. Going to sleep and waking up in the spring time is just not feasible from a business point of view.”

Deloitte Australia economist Chris Richardson said the scheme could save half a million jobs.

“It pretty much is the kitchen sink, the scale is enormous,” he told the ABC.

Mr Richardson said the next radical step the government could take was buying out businesses.

Virgin Australia has sought a $1.4 billion bailout to survive the pandemic.

However, media reports suggest Qantas would demand three times that amount if its rival was bailed out.

Wage subsidies will flow to businesses in the first week of May, with workers stood down since March 1 able to access back-payments.

New Zealanders on temporary working 444 visas and migrants eligible for welfare are also included.

Parliament could sit as early as next week to pass legislation related to the new JobKeeper payment, with Labor likely to back the overall package, which unions and business groups support.

The $1500 per fortnight payment amounts to about 70 per cent of the median wage.

ACTU secretary Sally McManus said while the decision was welcome, the amount may not be enough.

“We believe that allowing this amount to increase up to the median wage of $1375 a week is what is needed.”

Ms McManus also raised concerns for casuals who had worked for the same employer for less than 12 months and who were not covered by the scheme.

Australian Industry Group welcomed the package but said the government needed to guarantee the manufacturing sector could keep running.

“Talk persists and businesses continue to worry that they could be caught up … in any future lockdown,” Ai Group chief executive Innes Willox said.