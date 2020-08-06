Discover Australian Associated Press

Dan Butler kicked four goals to drive St Kilda to a tight AFL win over Gold Coast. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Butler’s Saints pip Suns in AFL thriller

By Murray Wenzel

August 6, 2020

2020-08-06 22:53:31

St Kilda have rallied for a fourth-straight AFL win to shoot to second on the ladder, again storming home in a see-sawing contest to defeat Gold Coast by four points.

The Saints trailed by nine points inside the last 10 minutes before Dan Butler played match winner, kicking his third and fourth goals in an exhilarating 12.6 (78) to 11.8 (74) victory at Metricon Stadium.

Ben King (three goals) won bragging points over his twin brother Max in their first AFL encounter against one another.

But Max’s Saints prevailed although they were made to work for the points, the Suns twice rallying with four-straight goals to lead at halftime and again late in the final term.

St Kilda, through Butler, Josh Battle (two goals), Jack Billings (27 disposals) and Jack Steele (21 touches) produced another final-quarter flurry.

It was the Suns’ (4-6) fifth loss in their past six games but they showed they are not far off finals, matching the Saints who improved to 7-3 to jump ahead of Brisbane on percentage.

St Kilda’s pressure looked to be compounding on the Suns as the visitors carved out an early three-goal lead on Thursday night when Max King was caught high and kicked straight.

But the hosts lifted their own intensity, beating Brett Ratten’s men around the contest and carving out four consecutive goals of their own.

New dad Sean Lemmens celebrated his return with a neat roving goal while Ben King marked strongly and kicked his second.

Butler kicked the last goal of the half though as the Suns held a three-point lead that was quickly erased when St Kilda kicked the first three majors of the third.

Unforced defensive errors cost the Suns but again they rallied.

Izak Rankine following up another bright mark with an intercept goal and Noah Anderson snapping truly to make it a three-point deficit at the final break.

Will Powell (two goals) marked strongly while King earned another free kick, both kicking straight as the Suns led by nine inside the final 10 minutes.

St Kilda came again though, Butler curling a clever kick through and Josh Battle showing poise from 45m as the Saints led by three.

Gold Coast threatened but again clean hands out of defence saved St Kilda before Butler streamed forward and added a fourth with another brilliantly calm finish.

Rankine squeezed another goal late for the Suns but they couldn’t manufacture another in the final minute.

