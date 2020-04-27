Discover Australian Associated Press

A retail expert says consumers should buy their Mother's Day gifts early due to the coronavirus. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Buy early this Mother’s Day: expert

By Darren Cartwright

April 27, 2020

2020-04-27 11:04:25

It’s a Mother’s Day like no other and not a year for last-minute gifts, warns a retail expert.

With store closures and longer lead times for delivery because of coronavirus, consumers need to start scouring online now for that special Mother’s Day (May 10) gift or risk missing out, says Gary Mortimer, from the Queensland University of Technology Business School.

He pointed to Australia Post suspending its Express Post guarantee on next day deliveries amid the pressure the postal service was under.

He said many key retailers, including jewellers, who specialise in Mother’s Day gifts are all but closed and many online retailers are even struggling to get items out the door in a reasonable time.

Even Kmart recently trialled a virtual queuing system for online customers because of the demand, he said.

“There’s always a segment of the market which leaves it until the last minute and, when you think about the key products people buy, it’s going to be challenging to access them this year than ever before,” Mr Mortimer said.

“Fluffy slippers, bathrobes and sleepwear tend to be big sale items, but when you walk through shopping centres, key retailers that specifically target Mothers’ Day, they’re closed,” Mr Mortimer said.

He said even to leave your purchase to the last few days, let alone the last minute, to buy a gift is courting disappointment.

There will also be issues if a consumer receives the incorrect size right because attempting to exchange a gift has inherent problems because most retailers are closed.

“The challenge is that if you receive the wrong product or wrong size you can’t physically do that, so you’re going to have to send it back and that in itself causes a further delay,” he said.

There’s also nowhere to take mum out for a lavish breakfast, lunch or dinner because pubs, clubs and restaurants are closed.

Mr Mortimer said now was the time to consider alternative gifts and ordering gourmet food to be delivered to your door.

“You may want to look at a gourmet picnic that is delivered or have cook at home meals delivered or pick-up,” he said.

