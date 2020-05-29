CA faces $80m-hit this summer: Roberts

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts says the COVID-19 pandemic will cost the sport at least $80m. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

CA faces $80m-hit this summer: Roberts

By Steve Larkin

May 29, 2020

2020-05-29 10:48:35

The likely postponement of the Twenty20 World Cup will contribute to a $80-million hit to Cricket Australia’s coffers this summer, chief executive Kevin Roberts says.

Roberts concedes there is a “very high risk” of the cup, which Australia is slated to host this October and November, being stalled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Roberts says CA stands to lose $20m from not hosting the cup as per schedule, with an added $50m blow from not having crowds attend games.

In addition, CA will spend around $10m on biosecurity measures to ensure international teams can play in Australia this summer.

“The likelihood of significant crowds is very slim – ordinarily that would deliver well over $50m revenue to CA,” Roberts told reporters on Friday.

“The T20 World Cup is a big question and that’s a factor of perhaps $20m … we have been hopeful all along that it could be staged in October-November but you would have to say there’s a very high risk about the prospect of that happening.

“And it’s likely that our biosecurity measures that we need to put in place to deliver the season will cost in the order of $10m.”

While the T20 World Cup could be rescheduled to next year, CA has released its summer schedule highlighted by four Tests against India set to deliver some $300m in broadcast rights.

The schedule has India playing at four venues – the Gabba, Adelaide Oval, the SCG and MCG – but that could yet change.

“That (schedule) assumes that state borders are open to domestic travel,” Roberts said.

“It may be that circumstances dictate that when the time comes maybe we can only use one or two venues, we really don’t know any of that yet.

“There is a lot of variables based on whether we have four venues in four states or as little as one venue in one state.

“There’s endless scenarios and possibilities … we’re very optimistic that we will be able to stage the Indian men’s tour and the other inbound tours for the season.

“But we’re realistic enough to know they will look very different to a normal summer.

“We have been forced to effectively plan for the worst and hope for the best.”

Roberts said CA hierarchy were currently working through cost cuts to the governing body.

“We have made a commitment to significantly reduce the cost base of Cricket Australia,” he said.

“Unfortunately that means that no area of the organisation will be untouched.

“It’s premature to talk about the detail of those plans, that will come in the not too distant future.”

Latest sport

cricket

CA faces $80m-hit this summer: Roberts

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts says the organisation faces losing $80 million in funds this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

Eels flog Broncos as NRL returns to field

Parramatta have maintained their perfect start as the 2020 NRL season resumed with a comprehensive 34-6 win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

rugby league

New NRL TV broadcast deal confirmed

A revised broadcast deal for the NRL has been signed off by the Nine Network and Foxtel just hours before the resumption of the 2020 season.

cricket

WACA fume as CA snub Perth for India tour

Western Australian cricket officials have lashed the decision to overlook Optus Stadium for hosting one of Australia's four Tests against India this summer.

soccer

A-League plans to resume in July

The FFA, A-League clubs and the PFA have reached an agreement to restart the A-League season in July, pending the approval of broadcaster Fox Sports.

news

crime, law and justice

Bulgaria dismisses appeal over Palfreeman

Jock Palfreeman, who served more than 11 years behind bars in Sofia, says he is still trapped in Bulgaria despite an appeal against his parole being dismissed.

sport

rugby league

Eels flog Broncos as NRL returns to field

Parramatta have maintained their perfect start as the 2020 NRL season resumed with a comprehensive 34-6 win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

world

politics

No UK police action against PM's adviser

UK police will take no further action, finding the prime minister's adviser Dominic Cummings had breached coronavirus rules but that it had been minor.