CA, players will work together: Hazlewood

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood expects any player pay cuts to be worked out by CA and the ACA. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

CA, players will work together: Hazlewood

By Rob Forsaith

April 20, 2020

2020-04-20 12:09:52

Josh Hazlewood is keen for Cricket Australia (CA) to show “a lot of transparency on all the numbers” but the star paceman believes his teammates and employers will attack the sport’s financial woes collaboratively.

Hazlewood, like many players and CA staff, admitted he was surprised the governing body stood down the vast majority of its workers on 20 per cent pay for the rest of the financial year.

Players and staff are keen for answers from CA chief executive Kevin Roberts as to how the organisation is in such poor financial shape after signing a landmark broadcast deal worth $1.2 billion in 2018.

Roberts and Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) counterpart Alistair Nicholson are in talks, having improved their relationship markedly since butting heads during an acrimonious pay spat in 2017.

There are fears that relationship could break down again, with the expectation being that CA will push for further cuts as the April 30 deadline for 2020-21 national contracts to be lodged looms large.

Hazlewood reaffirmed players, who fought hard to retain a revenue-sharing model three years ago, are ready for their income to drop because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve ridden the highs. Now is the time to ride the lows a little bit,” he told reporters.

“The relationship between the ACA and CA is a lot better now. It’s developed a long way in the last 18 months or two years.

“So that will go a long way towards having this episode (play out) a lot better than last time.

“Hopefully it’s a lot better communication and I think we’ll see that in the coming weeks and months.

“As long as they show a lot of transparency on all the numbers, all the players will be pretty happy with that.”

The health crisis has hardly affected the 2019-20 season but has cast doubt on this year’s Twenty20 World Cup and a lucrative Test series against India, believed to be worth $300 million in broadcast revenue.

Roberts is attempting to secure a $200m line of bank credit, having spoken directly with some senior players during the past week to detail that CA’s projected revenue this summer is set to be cut in half.

“I haven’t spoken to him (Roberts) yet. But I don’t really mind … it’s probably more the ACA-CA relationship,” Hazlewood said.

Latest sport

cricket

CA, players will work together: Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood was surprised Cricket Australia has stood down staff but hopes the governing body will be transparent as players prepare to take a pay cut.

Australian rules football

AFL needs detailed restart plans: Vic CHO

Victoria's chief health officer says the AFL needs detailed plans about how it intends to play games amid the COVID-19 crisis before the season can restart.

rugby league

Cost re-structuring begins at NRL HQ

NRL staff have been told that their operations will remain leaner despite the league's plans to restart its competition in late May.

cricket

Cricket pay cuts inevitable: Taylor, Gilly

Former national captains Mark Taylor and Adam Gilchrist say cricketers will take some form of pay cut as COVID-19 uncertainty clouds the next summer.

Australian rules football

SA great place for AFL hub: Crows chairman

Adelaide chairman Rob Chapman has urged the AFL to consider South Australia as a potential site for a quarantine hub.

news

air transport

NSW, Qld in fight over Virgin Aust

NSW has entered talks to move the Brisbane-based Virgin Australia to Sydney, prompting Queensland to accuse it of stealing jobs.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL needs detailed restart plans: Vic CHO

Victoria's chief health officer says the AFL needs detailed plans about how it intends to play games amid the COVID-19 crisis before the season can restart.

world

virus diseases

US protests want virus restrictions lifted

The governor of Virginia has called claims by US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that states have plenty of COVID-19 tests "delusional".