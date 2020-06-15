CA staff wait for update on redundancies

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts is set to be axed, according to reports. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

CA staff wait for update on redundancies

By Rob Forsaith

June 15, 2020

2020-06-15 23:28:31

Cricket Australia could name an interim chief executive as early as Tuesday as staff wait for more information regarding redundancies that had been flagged by Kevin Roberts.

Chief executive Roberts is expected to be removed this week by CA’s board, which has grown increasingly frustrated by his handling of the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News broke of the board’s intent to move on Roberts late on Monday afternoon, but the governing body is yet to confirm his exit.

Roberts was given the top job in October 2018 following James Sutherland’s 17-year tenure, beating a field that featured former Cricket NSW chairman John Warn, current CA director John Harnden and WACA chief executive Christina Matthews.

Warn, Harnden and Matthews would all be highly-rated candidates should they wish to apply again.

Former Hyundai executive Scott Grant, appointed CA’s chief operating officer in January 2019, has been serving as Roberts’ deputy.

Grant and CA chairman Earl Eddings had been shouldering a big workload in recent months, featuring prominently in CA’s talks with the players’ association and state associations.

The governing body had sought to slash costs by 25 per cent across the board, including states’ funding, but NSW and Queensland refused to accept the cuts.

CA staff, the vast majority of which have been stood down for the rest of the financial year, are desperate for some clarity and certainty regarding their uncertain future.

Roberts was expected to reveal a round of redundancies on Wednesday, but it is now unclear whether the extent and timeline of those cuts will change.

Winning back disgruntled staff is one of many challenges faced by Eddings, who must try to find a caretaker chief executive and long-term replacement for Roberts while also extinguishing a range of spot fires.

The Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) has already lodged a formal dispute regarding CA’s revenue forecasts, while TV broadcasters are expected to try to renegotiate the $1.2 billion deal that will soon enter its third year.

Latest sport

cricket

CA staff wait for update on redundancies

Cricket Australia staff are waiting to find out whether they will be made redundant as the board prepares to remove chief executive Kevin Roberts.

Australian rules football

Burgoyne call leads to AFL rule change

The AFL has tightened its rules around dangerous tackles to better protect players' heads after Hawthorn's Shaun Burgoyne escaped suspension for a sling tackle.

Australian rules football

Rowell on track for AFL Rising Star nod

Gold Coast teenager Matt Rowell is a raging favourite for the AFL Rising Star award after claiming the round two nomination.

cricket

CA on the cusp of axing CEO Kevin Roberts

Cricket Australia will soon be searching for a new chief executive as it prepares to part ways with Kevin Roberts.

Australian rules football

Blues back AFL's Betts after racist tweet

Carlton co-captain Sam Docherty says the vilification of Eddie Betts highlights the need for the AFL and its players to take a stand against racism.

news

politics

Shorten surprised by branch-stacking claim

The ALP thought it had cleaned up branch stacking across the country until the Victorian scandal erupted, Victorian federal MP Bill Shorten says.

sport

Australian rules football

Burgoyne call leads to AFL rule change

The AFL has tightened its rules around dangerous tackles to better protect players' heads after Hawthorn's Shaun Burgoyne escaped suspension for a sling tackle.

world

virus diseases

New cases, Beijing reinstates isolation

An unexpected coronavirus resurgence in Beijing has forced the reinstatement of security checkpoints, and orders for residents to be tested and schools closed.