CA staff wait for update on redundancies

Cricket Australia could name an interim chief executive as early as Tuesday as staff wait for more information regarding redundancies that had been flagged by Kevin Roberts.

Chief executive Roberts is expected to be removed this week by CA’s board, which has grown increasingly frustrated by his handling of the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News broke of the board’s intent to move on Roberts late on Monday afternoon, but the governing body is yet to confirm his exit.

Roberts was given the top job in October 2018 following James Sutherland’s 17-year tenure, beating a field that featured former Cricket NSW chairman John Warn, current CA director John Harnden and WACA chief executive Christina Matthews.

Warn, Harnden and Matthews would all be highly-rated candidates should they wish to apply again.

Former Hyundai executive Scott Grant, appointed CA’s chief operating officer in January 2019, has been serving as Roberts’ deputy.

Grant and CA chairman Earl Eddings had been shouldering a big workload in recent months, featuring prominently in CA’s talks with the players’ association and state associations.

The governing body had sought to slash costs by 25 per cent across the board, including states’ funding, but NSW and Queensland refused to accept the cuts.

CA staff, the vast majority of which have been stood down for the rest of the financial year, are desperate for some clarity and certainty regarding their uncertain future.

Roberts was expected to reveal a round of redundancies on Wednesday, but it is now unclear whether the extent and timeline of those cuts will change.

Winning back disgruntled staff is one of many challenges faced by Eddings, who must try to find a caretaker chief executive and long-term replacement for Roberts while also extinguishing a range of spot fires.

The Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) has already lodged a formal dispute regarding CA’s revenue forecasts, while TV broadcasters are expected to try to renegotiate the $1.2 billion deal that will soon enter its third year.