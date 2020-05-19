WA down to three active coronavirus cases

Just three active coronavirus cases remain in Western Australia, where people are returning to offices and cafes under eased restrictions.

No new positive tests were recorded on Monday, leaving the state’s tally at 557 with one of the three active cases in hospital.

Phase two of the state’s economic recovery plan came into effect overnight, allowing greater regional travel and up to 20 patrons at a time to dine at cafes, pubs and restaurants while encouraging workers to return to offices.

“Today is a significant day for Western Australia,” Premier Mark McGowan said.

“Business is back in a COVID-safe way.

“I know it’s not perfect but we have a detailed roadmap in place to ease restrictions further, hopefully sooner rather than later in a way that keeps West Australians safe.”

A number of hospitality venues have said it won’t be viable to reopen during phase two given the constraints of the 20-person limit, the four-square metre rule and patrons having to purchase a meal to drink at pubs and bars.

They might not have long to wait with the government keen to further loosen restrictions as early as June 8.

Little Gordon manager Allan Macphee said about 50 people had dined at his small West Perth cafe on Monday morning.

“The majority are still taking away but those that are coming in are loving it,” he said.

“There’s not a massive residential segment here so we do rely heavily during the week on the businesses in the area to have their offices at capacity.”

Mr McGowan said almost 13,000 people had been checked on by WA Police since March 27 as part of tracking and tracing measures.

About 150 people had been arrested, cautioned, fined, investigated or summonsed to court for breaching rules related to quarantine, regional travel and prohibited gatherings.

Travel restrictions have been pared back under phase two, although four regional boundaries remain in place.

The premier reaffirmed that the state’s interstate border would remain in place over the long term but encouraged West Australians to explore their own backyard.

“It is a great opportunity to see parts of Western Australia that you’ve never seen before,” he said.