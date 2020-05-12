Cafes tread water, golf greens open in Vic

A Victorian cafe weathering the storm to survive coronavirus remains in the dark about when the lockdown rules will break.

Sibling by Kinfolk chief executive officer Jarrod Briffa said he’d changed his business model to stay afloat amid COVID-19.

“Right now it is about how to survive and weather the storm and get to the other side of it,” Mr Briffa said on Monday of his Carlton North cafe.

“My biggest concern is opening up and having to retract it and having to go backwards, because the disruption is far worse for business.

“I don’t mind if the government is going for a longer, slower-term approach … and not chop and change.”

He said his business could not survive on takeaway, and is now selling pre-made meals and food staples online to customers.

Premier Daniel Andrews said on Monday that people won’t be able to eat inside cafes and restaurants until at least June.

Mr Andrews said hospitality owners had told him it wasn’t possible to survive on just 10 patrons at a time, so he hadn’t changed the lockdown rules to allow them to open.

He hopes ongoing COVID-19 testing will give reassurance to soon get back to table service with greater numbers.

But Chapel Street traders want choice over whether to open even if on limited numbers, rather than be dictated to.

“Whilst this is certainly the case for larger venues it would have been appreciated to give smaller businesses the choice whether they can afford to reopen on restricted numbers,” Chapel Street Precinct Association chairperson Justin O’Donnell said on Monday.

There is some good news, golfers have been told they can tee off from 11.59pm on Tuesday after the COVID-19 rules were wound back.

Golf Australia media manager Mark Hayes said Wednesday will be a special day for Victorian golfers to get back to the green.

“It will all be worth it because all the courses are in perfect condition. People will be a bit rusty,” Mr Hayes said.

“Most of the green staff have been able to stay on in some capacity and keep things in good nick. It is going to be pretty special.”

Golfers are urged to have patience as clubs rebuild and get a membership, if financially possible.