Restaurants in some California counties can now offer sit-down dining. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

California cancels uni classes over virus

By AAP

May 14, 2020

2020-05-14 16:44:05

California’s state university system, the largest in the United States, has cancelled classes for the autumn semester because of the coronavirus, while Los Angeles County says its stay-at-home order will likely to be extended by three months.

The announcements on the West Coast came after the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, told Congress that lifting the sweeping lockdowns could touch off new outbreaks of the illness, which has killed nearly 81,000 Americans and devastated the economy.

In one of the first indications the pandemic will continue to have a significant impact into autumn, the chancellor of California State University said classes at its 23 campuses would be cancelled for the semester that begins in September, with instruction moved online.

“Our university, when open without restrictions and fully in person, as is the traditional norm of the past, is a place where over 500,000 people come together in close and vibrant proximity with each other on a daily basis,” the chancellor, Timothy White, said in a statement.

“That approach, sadly, just isn’t in the cards now.”

Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer added her own grim forecast, saying stay-at-home curbs for 10 million residents, including the city of Los Angeles, would probably remain in place, in some form, through the summer.

“While the Safer at Home orders will remain in place over the next few months, restrictions will be gradually relaxed,” under a planned reopening of the local economy as the outbreak ebbed, she said.

Her remarks came after California Governor Gavin Newsom said restaurants in parts of the state could again begin allowing diners inside under modified conditions and outdoor shopping malls could be permitted to open for kerbside pick-up.

Offices in parts of California could also open with some limitations, Newsom told a news briefing. But his latest plan for restarting the world’s fifth-largest economy keeps nail salons, tattoo parlours and fitness clubs closed.

“It’s a mistake to over-promise what reopening means,” said Newsom, a Democrat who was the first governor to issue statewide stay-at-home orders and has been more cautious in relaxing them than counterparts in other states.

California’s slow pace of reopening has been criticised by lawmakers in Republican-leaning rural parts of the state, and a conservative lawyer filed a federal lawsuit on Tuesday contesting the state’s restrictions on beauty salons.

Harmeet Dhillon, a San Francisco-based lawyer and the former vice chair of the California Republican Party, filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Professional Beauty Federation of California in US District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles.

She has also challenged Newsom’s order closing houses of worship, saying while she supported the initial efforts to slow the virus’ transmission, the shutdown had gone on for too long.

