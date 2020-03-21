California issues ‘stay at home’ order

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Governor Gavin Newsom says Los Angeles will likely be "disproportionately impacted" by the pandemic. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

California issues ‘stay at home’ order

By AAP

March 21, 2020

2020-03-21 14:13:30

California’s governor has issued an unprecedented statewide “stay at home order” directing the state’s 40 million residents to hunker down in their homes for the foreseeable future in the face of the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s directive on Thursday, effective immediately, marks the largest and most sweeping government clampdown yet in the worsening public health crisis brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, which he predicted could infect more than half the state within eight weeks.

“We are confident the people of California will abide by it, they will meet this moment,” Newsom, a Democrat in his first term as governor of the nation’s most populous state, said at a late-afternoon news briefing in Sacramento.

“They’ll step up as they have over the last number of weeks to protect themselves, to protect their families and to protect the broader community in this great state and the world we reside in.”

Newsom said the order was essential in light of modelling by experts that showed roughly 56 per cent of the state’s residents, or 25 million people, would contract the respiratory illness in the next eight weeks. Such numbers would require nearly 20,000 more hospital beds than the state could provide.

Already more than 1000 Californians have been confirmed as infected and 18 have died, the third-largest death toll in the United States behind only Washington state and New York.

California is home to about 40 million people, including an estimated 108,000 homeless.

Newsom said exceptions to the stay-at-home rule would be granted for residents to make necessary trips to grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors and in some cases work. He did not give an end date for the order but suggested that it would last for at least eight weeks.

Newsom earlier on Thursday asked President Donald Trump to send a US Navy hospital ship to the port of Los Angeles “immediately” as the state braces for the expected surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

He said Los Angeles, as the nation’s second-largest city, would likely be “disproportionately impacted” by the pandemic in the coming weeks.

Trump earlier this week said he would deploy two Navy hospital ships, one to each coast but defence officials have said that they were yet ready to take on patients.

In a separate letter sent to US congressional leaders, Newsom asked for additional federal funding for unemployment insurance and social safety net programs and aid to small businesses, schools and universities.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Collingwood AFL staffer has coronavirus

An employee at Collingwood has been isolated with coronavirus after returning from overseas.

Australian rules football

Beveridge queries AFL virus measures

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has raised concerns over some of the limits put on players by the AFL during the coronavirus crisis.

Australian rules football

Grundy stars as Collingwood tame Bulldogs

All-Australian ruckman Brodie Grundy dominated as Collingwood posted an impressive 52-point win over the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

rugby league

Broncos down Souths amid NRL injury woes

Brisbane have overcome an injury to playmaker Brodie Croft to down South Sydney 22-18 in their NRL clash at an empty Suncorp Stadium.

soccer

Maclaren's hat-trick in City A-League win

Jamie Maclaren has scored a hat-trick for second-placed Melbourne City in their 4-2 A-League away win over Central Coast in Gosford.

news

health

NSW government closes Bondi beach

The NSW government has temporarily closed Bondi Beach after pictures of thousands ignoring social distancing measures drew worldwide condemnation.

sport

Australian rules football

Collingwood AFL staffer has coronavirus

An employee at Collingwood has been isolated with coronavirus after returning from overseas.

world

virus diseases

Italy tightens lockdown as deaths rocket

Italy has expanded lockdown measures as it's death toll from COVID-19 jumped by 627 in one day to reach 4032.