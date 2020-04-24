Ninth coronavirus death in Tasmania

An elderly woman has become the ninth person to die from coronavirus in Tasmania, as tough restrictions are extended in the northwest after an outbreak.

The 79-year-old, who was from the northwest, died in the Launceston General Hospital in the north overnight.

“To the woman’s family, friends and loved ones – I’m sorry. I extend our condolences and sympathies to you all,” Premier Peter Gutwein said on Friday morning.

Her death pushed the national COVID-19 toll to 77.

Mr Gutwein announced that retail restrictions in the northwest, where an outbreak shut two hospitals earlier this month, would be extended for another week until at least May 3.

It also means schools in the region will be closed for the first four days of term two, while schools elsewhere in the state go back on April 28.

There have been 205 confirmed virus cases in Tasmania, with 132 of those in the northwest.

“It’s not a decision that is taken lightly. I know many in the northwest will be unhappy about this,” Mr Gutwein said.

“But we need to get on top of this. We need to stamp this out. We need to crush this virus.”

For the first time this month, the state on Thursday recorded no new virus cases.

Authorities have warned against complacency and want to ramp up testing across the state over the next week, particularly in the northwest.

Anyone in the region who has “the slightest sniffle” should arrange to be tested by contacting their GP or the public health hotline, Mr Gutwein said.

All public-facing workers, such as police officers and teachers, in the northwest are being encouraged to get tested even if they don’t show virus symptoms.

About 1200 healthcare workers from Burnie’s closed North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospital, the centre of the northwest virus cluster, are due to come out of a two-week quarantine on Sunday.

They must all return negative tests before being allowed to return to work.

Emergency maternity services at the hospitals are now back online, with a specialist deep clean progressing through both facilities.