Call to support rural youth mental health

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Youth in rural and regional areas have limited access to mental health services, a new report says. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Call to support rural youth mental health

By AAP

July 15, 2020

2020-07-15 20:38:19

Young people in remote areas of Australia lack the resources to take care of their mental health, a new report says.

Rural youngsters have limited access to mental health services, according to the Fit for Purpose report by youth mental health organisation Orygen, while many are experiencing events such as droughts and bushfires,

Evidence from health organisations including the Royal Flying Doctor Service suggested demand for mental health services had increased in these areas, the report said.

But fear of being stigmatised is another barrier preventing young people in regional areas from reaching out for help.

Rose, a young person from the city of Busselton in Western Australia, said there can be little or no knowledge of the available services.

“The stigma of ill mental health often seems heavier in rural and remote areas, making taking those first steps towards help even harder,” she said.

The report noted that GPs, nurse practitioners and Indigenous health workers needed better support in providing care to young people.

“For many young people in rural and remote Australia primary health professionals such as GPs are the only health providers they have access to,” Orygen executive director Professor Patrick McGorry said.

