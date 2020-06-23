Calls for independent social media body

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Marise Payne says China and Russia are spreading disinformation online to undermine democracies. Image by AP PHOTO

Technology

Calls for independent social media body

By Rebecca Gredley

June 23, 2020

2020-06-23 14:25:08

Australia should have an independent authority to oversee social media platforms and protect its citizens from harm, senators have been told.

Jake Wallis and Thomas Uren, from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, told a Senate inquiry into foreign interference through social media that the coronavirus pandemic has been used to harness the public’s fears, with scams, conspiracy theories and states trying to gain advantage.

The pair gave evidence in their personal capacity rather than speaking on behalf of ASPI.

“The pandemic has created a perfect storm of informational manipulation, with state and non-state actors echoing each other’s theories, tactics and techniques,” Dr Wallis told the committee hearing on Monday.

He said China’s messaging had been focused on the nation being well-equipped to respond to coronavirus, that it was helping other countries and criticising other nations’ responses.

ASPI has recently worked with Twitter on its investigation into a China-linked network of nearly 174,000 social media accounts.

Dr Wallis says an independent statutory authority is needed to observe and report on how social media platforms are operating, in a bid to reduce harm for citizens.

The authority would be granted explicit insight into how content is filtered, blocked, amplified or suppressed.

In order to deal with a problem its scale, scope, capabilities and intent must be known, he added.

“If society does not understand the threat then we remain vulnerable.”

The pair also urged senators to fund independent civil society groups to research malign operations, using transparency as a deterrence measure.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said last week that China and Russia were spreading disinformation online in a bid to undermine Western democracies.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Bombers get good news after COVID-19 tests

James Stewart is the only Essendon player who will have to go into quarantine along with his AFL teammate Conor McKenna.

soccer

Morrison, Ardern vow support for WWC bid

Before FIFA's decision on the 2023 Women's World Cup host, Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern have pledged their support for the Australia-New Zealand bid.

rugby league

Storm scramble to sort enforced NRL move

Melbourne players are quickly making arrangements for their NRL move interstate, unsure on when they will be able to return to their families in Victoria.

sport

Coronavirus' tight grip on world sport

Sports across the world which have rushed back into action are now grappling with positive coronavirus tests.

Australian rules football

Bombers get good news after COVID-19 tests

James Stewart is the only Essendon player who will have to go into quarantine along with his AFL teammate Conor McKenna.

news

health

Thousands tested as Vic COVID cases surge

Victorians are waiting up to four hours to be tested for coronavirus as the state marks a week of double-digit growth in COVID-19 case numbers.

sport

Australian rules football

Bombers get good news after COVID-19 tests

James Stewart is the only Essendon player who will have to go into quarantine along with his AFL teammate Conor McKenna.

world

virus diseases

WHO warns not to 'politicise' pandemic

The lack of global leadership and unity to fight the coronavirus is a bigger threat than the outbreak itself, the head of the World Health Organisation warns.