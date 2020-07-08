Discover Australian Associated Press

All of SA's COVID-19 cases in the past six weeks arrived in Adelaide on international flights. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Calls for international arrival cap in SA

By Emily Cosenza

July 8, 2020

2020-07-08 12:28:18

The South Australian government says it will only take the number of international flights it can properly manage after calls for a cap on the number of overseas arrivals. 

With international flights redirected out of Victoria as it deals with its COVID-19 outbreak, the SA opposition has urged the state government to implement similar limits to Western Australia.

WA Premier Mark McGowan has called for a cap of one flight every three days to land in Perth after the state had an increase in international arrivals.

A limit has also been introduced in NSW with only 50 people on each flight, or 450 a day, permitted to land in Sydney.

SA Health Minister Stephen Wade says the state government has a tried and tested procedure in managing returned passengers safely and will not push beyond sensible limits.

“It is common sense that the state government will not be accepting any flights which we could not manage appropriately,” he said.

“South Australia has not received one flight of repatriated Australians diverted from Victoria and to suggest there is some risk we will become overwhelmed is bare-faced fear-mongering.”

Opposition health spokesman Chris Picton said Premier Steven Marshall needed to advocate a limit to the prime minister.

“South Australia shouldn’t have to pick up the load of other states if they’re choosing to cap their numbers of international flights,” he said.

“SA is already doing its share.

“To continue to provide hotel quarantine at a high standard and safely, we need to manage the number of arrivals into Adelaide.”

Over the past six weeks, there have been only three new COVID-19 cases recorded in SA, all arriving into Adelaide on international flights.

On Tuesday, almost 50 people arrived on a Singapore Airlines flight where passengers were taken to the Pullman Hotel, in the CBD, to complete a two-week mandatory quarantine. 

Previously, about 120 Australians touched down in SA on a flight from Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, while more than 250 people arrived from India and about 100 defence force personnel came from Malaysia last month.

In May, about 680 repatriated Aussies also flew into Adelaide on two separate flights from India.

