SA has 1200 cap on Aussie arrivals

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
All of SA's COVID-19 cases in the past six weeks arrived in Adelaide on international flights. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA has 1200 cap on Aussie arrivals

By Emily Cosenza

July 8, 2020

2020-07-08 15:52:14

South Australia will cap the number of repatriated Australians to be quarantined in local hotels at about 1200.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens says while SA is working with the rest of the nation to help Aussies come home, the state is mindful of the operational logistics involved.

“We do have a cap in South Australia in terms of the number of people we can accommodate and we won’t accept flights if we exceed that cap,” he told reporters on Tuesday. 

“(We’re) looking around a 1200 person cap but that is subject to if they are individuals or families.”

There are currently 527 people in supervised quarantine in Adelaide.

With international flights redirected out of Victoria as it deals with its COVID-19 outbreak, the SA opposition called for similar limits to those in Western Australia.

WA Premier Mark McGowan urged flights into Perth be limited to one every three days.

A limit has also been introduced in NSW with only 50 people on each flight, or 450 a day, permitted to land in Sydney.

Mr Stevens said SA did not intend to place any restrictions on the number of flights coming in.

Health Minister Stephen Wade said the state government had a tried and tested procedure in managing returned passengers safely and would not push it beyond sensible limits.

“It is common sense that the state government will not be accepting any flights which we could not manage appropriately,” he said.

“South Australia has not received one flight of repatriated Australians diverted from Victoria and to suggest there is some risk we will become overwhelmed is bare-faced fear-mongering.”

Opposition health spokesman Chris Picton said SA should not have to “pick up the load” from other states if they chose to cap their numbers. 

“SA is already doing its share,” he said. 

“To continue to provide hotel quarantine at a high standard and safely, we need to manage the number of arrivals into Adelaide.”

On Tuesday, almost 50 people arrived on a Singapore Airlines flight and were placed in quarantine.

That came after 120 touched down on a flight from Kuala Lumpur on Saturday

In June more than 250 people arrived from India and about 100 defence force personnel came from Malaysia. 

In May about 680 Aussies flew into Adelaide on two separate flights from India.

