A 12th death at Newmarch House has distressed the families of other residents at the facility. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Two new virus cases in NSW from 7300 tests

By AAP

April 30, 2020

2020-04-30 08:27:30

NSW has recorded just two new COVID-19 cases from more than 7300 tests as the premier urges people to be responsible ahead of eased restrictions on house visits.

The state’s chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant on Thursday said one of the new cases is the contact of a known case and the source of the second infection is under investigation.

NSW now has 3016 confirmed coronavirus cases with 2284 people having recovered from the infection.

From Friday, a maximum of two adults will be permitted to visit another household for social or care reasons with their dependent children.

“Please do this responsibly,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney on Thursday.

“We don’t want to see a huge spike in cases which makes the situation unmanageable and us having to revert back to what April looked like.”

NSW Health on Thursday confirmed the death of a 12th resident at Anglicare’s Newmarch House nursing home after the facility announced the death on Wednesday. 

It is the sixth COVID-19 related death in three days at the facility and brings the state’s death toll to 42.

About 80 residents are still living at the home near Penrith.

Twenty registered nurses, 25 carers, 11 cleaners and a GP are working daily at the nursing home where 34 residents and 22 staff members have tested positive to COVID-19.

Anglicare chief executive Grant Millard on Wednesday said the facility was anticipating more deaths as the home runs as a “pseudo hospital”. 

Family members wrote to Mr Millard this week stating their calls have not been returned, details about loved ones have not been regularly divulged, and residents have reported inadequate care.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian acknowledged it was distressing that communication between relatives and residents and Anglicare was lax and urged the operator to lift its game.

politics

We'll stop second virus wave: health chief

Australia's deputy chief medical officer believes the country is well placed to deal with further coronavirus outbreaks if a second wave of infections emerges.

