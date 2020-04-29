Calls for virus support at NSW aged home

Family members of those isolated inside Anglicare’s Newmarch House are calling for more communication and support for residents as the aged-care facility recorded six deaths in three days.

The western Sydney nursing home has reported 12 resident deaths as the result of a COVID-19 outbreak which threw the facility into lockdown on March 23.

Anglicare chief executive Grant Millard on Wednesday said the facility was anticipating more deaths as the home runs as a “pseudo hospital”.

About 80 residents are still living at the home near Penrith.

Twenty registered nurses, 25 carers, 11 cleaners and a GP are working daily at the nursing home where 34 residents and 22 staff members have tested positive to COVID-19.

Family members wrote to Mr Millard this week stating their calls have not been returned, details about loved ones have not been regularly divulged, and residents have reported inadequate care.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian acknowledged it was “distressing” that communication between relatives and residents and Anglicare was lax and urged the operator to lift its game.

“It’s not acceptable to keep people in the dark. Just put yourself in the shoes of those people – it’s horrific to be fearful about firstly, potentially losing a loved one but then not knowing what’s going on and not being able to offer that care,” she said.

There are currently 3016 confirmed COVID-19 cases in NSW after 11 people were diagnosed on Wednesday.

Some 136 cases are being treated by NSW Health, including 17 people in intensive care, with 14 requiring ventilators. The state’s death toll sits at 42.

Meanwhile the state has eased restrictions on house visits, with Ms Berejiklian emphasising it is solely an extension of the definition of “care” and current rules remain in place, including strict limits on the size of indoor and outdoor gatherings.

“We haven’t put a limit on how far you can travel in order to visit a loved one but we ask everybody to be responsible – this is not a holiday,” she said.