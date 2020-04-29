Calls for virus support at NSW aged home

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A 12th death at Newmarch House has distressed the families of other residents at the facility. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Calls for virus support at NSW aged home

By Ashlea Witoslawski

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 22:44:24

Family members of those isolated inside Anglicare’s Newmarch House are calling for more communication and support for residents as the aged-care facility recorded six deaths in three days.

The western Sydney nursing home has reported 12 resident deaths as the result of a COVID-19 outbreak which threw the facility into lockdown on March 23. 

Anglicare chief executive Grant Millard on Wednesday said the facility was anticipating more deaths as the home runs as a “pseudo hospital”. 

About 80 residents are still living at the home near Penrith.

Twenty registered nurses, 25 carers, 11 cleaners and a GP are working daily at the nursing home where 34 residents and 22 staff members have tested positive to COVID-19.

Family members wrote to Mr Millard this week stating their calls have not been returned, details about loved ones have not been regularly divulged, and residents have reported inadequate care.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian acknowledged it was “distressing” that communication between relatives and residents and Anglicare was lax and urged the operator to lift its game.

“It’s not acceptable to keep people in the dark. Just put yourself in the shoes of those people – it’s horrific to be fearful about firstly, potentially losing a loved one but then not knowing what’s going on and not being able to offer that care,” she said. 

There are currently 3016 confirmed COVID-19 cases in NSW after 11 people were diagnosed on Wednesday. 

Some 136 cases are being treated by NSW Health, including 17 people in intensive care, with 14 requiring ventilators. The state’s death toll sits at 42.

Meanwhile the state has eased restrictions on house visits, with Ms Berejiklian emphasising it is solely an extension of the definition of “care” and current rules remain in place, including strict limits on the size of indoor and outdoor gatherings.

“We haven’t put a limit on how far you can travel in order to visit a loved one but we ask everybody to be responsible – this is not a holiday,” she said.

Latest news

virus diseases

Calls for virus support at NSW aged home

Anglicare's Newmarch House is under fire as residents' families and the state government urge the operator to lift its game after 12 deaths at the facility.

crime, law and justice

Man charged in abduction, assault of girl

A 37-year-old man has been charged over the abduction and sexual assault of a 12-year-old schoolgirl on Sydney's upper north shore and wil appear in court.

crime, law and justice

Funeral for officer killed on Vic freeway

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, who was killed alongside three colleagues in a crash on a Melbourne freeway, will be farewelled at a private funeral.

crime, law and justice

Elderly man dies after NSW home invasion

Police are hunting two men who forced their way into an elderly couple's Sydney home and assaulted them, with the 86-year-old man dying in hospital.

epidemic and plague

Another death at virus-hit NSW aged home

A 12th resident with COVID-19 has died at a western Sydney aged care home, the sixth in three days, with the chief executive saying he expects more deaths.

news

crime, law and justice

Man charged in abduction, assault of girl

A 37-year-old man has been charged over the abduction and sexual assault of a 12-year-old schoolgirl on Sydney's upper north shore and wil appear in court.

sport

soccer

Verbeek departs as Adelaide Utd coach

Adelaide United and coach Gertjan Verbeek have parted ways, the Dutchman citing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic which has shut down the A-League.

world

politics

UK PM and fiancée thrilled by birth of son

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a boy at a London hospital.