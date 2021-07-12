Calls grow for return of JobKeeper scheme

With an end to lockdown on Friday “almost impossible”, businesses and workers bracing for a fourth week with little to no income are calling for the revival of the JobKeeper program and other financial supports.

NSW recorded 112 new local COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, at least 46 of which were out in the community for part or all of their infectious period.

Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant has warned the numbers – a record since the state’s first wave in 2020 – may not mark the peak of the outbreak, with Premier Gladys Berejiklian warning a fourth week of lockdown is all but inevitable.

“Where the numbers are, it is not likely – in fact, almost impossible – for us to get out of lockdown on Friday,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday.

That has prompted the state’s unions and peak social services bodies to renew their pleas for more financial support to be offered to those already struggling to make ends meet.

Unions NSW secretary Mark Morey said the federal government’s JobKeeper program, which gave workers an allowance of $1500 per fortnight, needs to be reinstated.

“This isn’t rocket science. All the knowledge and experience is in place. We just require conviction and commitment from the federal government,” he said.

The Committee for Sydney has also previously called for the return of JobKeeper.

Meanwhile, NSW social service groups say the JobSeeker coronavirus supplement, an extra $150 per fortnight for people looking for work, must also be reintroduced.

They have written to the premier and Treasurer Dominic Perrottet as well, asking them revive the rent moratorium which prevented landlords from evicting tenants unable to pay rent, and to prioritise the vaccination of homeless people.

“From income support and rent relief to prioritising the vaccine for those really vulnerable groups, there’s a lot that needs to be done by both federal and state government,” NCOSS chief executive Joanna Quilty said.

“We also need to prevent homelessness by providing financial support to families and others at risk – stay at home orders can’t be observed if people can’t afford to keep their homes,” Tenants’ Union of NSW chief executive Leo Patterson Ross added.

The state government has already committed $1.4 billion for businesses and is reportedly keen to establish a NSW-funded JobKeeper-style program. An announcement on the program is imminent, Ms Berejiklian said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the federal government is providing emergency payments of only $325 per week for those who have lost less than 20 hours a week and $500 for those who have lost 20 hours or more.

It has also flagged it is open to providing further support.

Ms Berejiklian on Monday also announced the state would be ramping up its vaccination drive to respond the outbreak, which now totals almost 680 cases.

The AstraZeneca jab will be made available to all people aged over 40 at NSW mass vaccination clinics, and all NSW pharmacies will be able to administer it to that age group.

A new mass vaccination hub will also be established at Fairfield in southwest Sydney, where local COVID-19 transmission remains a significant problem.