Calls to bolster COVID-19 media campaign

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Governments are accused of failing to engage with community leaders in responding to coronavirus. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Calls to bolster COVID-19 media campaign

By Rebecca Gredley

June 25, 2020

2020-06-25 15:24:44

A beefed-up campaign is needed to help educate migrant and refugee communities on the dangers of coronavirus, advocacy groups say.

Community Migrant Resource Centre chief Melissa Monteiro says the organisation has been liaising with the Department of Home Affairs to help spread its virus factsheets.

The factsheets are translated into about 30 languages, but Ms Monteiro says more languages are needed.

She also says communications must be multi-pronged across television, radio, online, face-to-face, in newspapers and through letterbox drops.

“We communicate the message when our clients are here with us and online, but how many have access to all this?” she told AAP.

“So we need a message that is sustained over a long period of time as well. It’s good and important to target these communities.”

Ms Monteiro says a sustained campaign is needed given how long the pandemic is lasting.

“A lot is being done, but we’ve got to intensify it and give it another round.”

Ethnic Communities’ Council of Victoria chairperson Eddie Micallef says more can always be done across the entire community.

“We’re a victim of our own success in the sense that people become a little bit complacent, a little bit careless and in some cases blase,” he told AAP.

“That does not apply just to one particular section within the community, it applies across the board.”

Health Minister Greg Hunt defended the government’s work with migrant communities in the coronavirus response, as a report said more could be done.

An expert panel of doctors and politicians was told by community representatives they were involved in the coronavirus response on an ad-hoc basis or not at all.

“This is a missed opportunity, and addressing this through a structured process for community engagement is the most effective pathway to manage the risks related to undetected transmission in such groups,” the report says.

The report was compiled by the National COVID-19 Health and Research Advisory Committee led by deputy chief medical officer Michael Kidd.

The group also includes federal MPs Katie Allen and Mike Freelander.

Health authorities have warned against travelling in and out of six Melbourne local government areas considered COVID-19 hotspots.

Some of the areas are home to large migrant communities.

Latest sport

soccer

WWC 2023 hosting race going down to wire

Australia and New Zealand's joint Women's World Cup bid team are pulling out all the stops ahead of the FIFA Council's decision on the 2023 tournament host.

Australian rules football

AFL football legend Kennedy dies at age 91

Hawthorn father figure John Kennedy Snr passed away peacefully on Thursday morning at the age of 91.

Australian rules football

Interrupted prep no excuse for Demons

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says his side is well prepared for Sunday's meeting with Geelong despite last week's game against Essendon being postponed.

Australian rules football

Lumumba insulted by Magpies' investigation

Heritier Lumumba says he's insulted that Collingwood are investigating his accusations of racism at the AFL club.

Australian rules football

AFL bullish on season after hub success

AFL fixturing boss Travis Auld is confident quarantine hubs will allow the league to complete the abbreviated 2020 season as promised.

news

politics

PM pushes reopening as cases spike in Vic

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Victoria's coronavirus outbreak is no reason for the states to stop reopening the economy, amid shock job losses at Qantas.

sport

soccer

WWC 2023 hosting race going down to wire

Australia and New Zealand's joint Women's World Cup bid team are pulling out all the stops ahead of the FIFA Council's decision on the 2023 tournament host.

world

virus diseases

Masks, restrictions, tests as virus surges

Coronavirus cases have risen to dire new levels in parts of the US and around the world, rattling markets and prompting governments to increase precautions.