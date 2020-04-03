Discover Australian Associated Press

Civil liberties want more clarity on new laws restricting people to their homes in Queensland. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Calls to curb police interpretation of law

By Michael Doyle

April 3, 2020

2020-04-03 12:41:47

New laws confining Queenslanders in their homes need to be clearer, according to a civil liberties advocacy group. 

Residents are banned from leaving their homes unless it is for essential reasons in an attempt to stem the spread of coronavirus. 

Gatherings of no more than two people, aside from those who live in a home, have also been banned. 

However there are circumstances where this will be allowed, including assisting a direct relative. 

The new laws have many “grey areas” according to Michael Cope, president of the Queensland Council for Civil Liberties.  

“If the government expects people to obey the law, the law must be clear,” he said.  

“It must not depend upon the exercise of a discretion by a police officer.”

Under the new rules, those with a reasonable excuse will not be in violation of the law. 

However Mr Cope said he believed the way the law is written will not allow partners who did not live together to visit each other.

He said the laws needed to be revised to give residents clear indications about what is and is not allowed. 

“The law must be clear not only so people can have confidence going about their daily lives, but it is essential to people continuing to obey the restrictions and stop the spread of the virus.”

