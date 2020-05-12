Calls to lift SA Murray barriers rejected

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
An expert panel has rejected NSW calls to lift barriers to allow seawater into Lake Alexandrina, SA. Image by Larine Statham/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Calls to lift SA Murray barriers rejected

By Matt Coughlan

May 12, 2020

2020-05-12 15:37:07

A controversial push to lift man-made barriers separating the Murray River from the ocean has been shot down in a new major scientific study.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro led the state government’s calls to lift barrages on the Lower Lakes to allow seawater back into Lake Alexandrina, about 100km from Adelaide.

NSW threatened to walk away from the Murray-Darling Basin Plan if the man-made barriers are not lifted, along with a series of other demands.

A CSIRO-led independent panel that reviewed hundreds of studies, with input from almost 100 expert scientists, on Tuesday released a long-awaited report into the issue.

Panel chair and internationally renowned hydrologist Francis Chiew said scrapping the barriers could create high salinity for long periods after dry spells.

“If you remove the barrages, clearly we can’t maintain the fresh water values of the lower lakes,” he told reporters.

The barrages were built in the 1930s to keep the water fresh in the lower reaches of the Murray.

Dr Chiew said lifting the barrages would significantly change an internationally important wetland which Australia had an obligation to maintain.

“This would impact also the traditional owner values and other associated economic values that are aligned with the lower lakes,” he said.

He said culture, tourism and fisheries would be hit in the fallout.

“Removing the barrages would not result in any water savings,” Dr Chiew said.

Mr Barilaro’s claim Lake Alexandrina used to be saltwater was also rejected.

Murray-Darling Basin Authority chief executive Phillip Glyde said the research confirmed it was largely a freshwater lake before European settlement.

“The removal of the barrages is likely to very significantly impact the values that the basin plan requires us to protect,” he said.

Mr Glyde said it was important to maintain the freshwater status of the Lower Lakes

“They protect really important social, economic and environmental values of this region,” he said.

Professor Rob Vertessy, who chairs the MDBA’s social, economic and environmental sciences advisory committee, said the report backed water management in the Lower Lakes.

“But the long-term future is actually quite a different matter,” he said.

“Climate change will bring increased pressures and reduce opportunities to maintain the lakes as they are.

“This is a slowly creeping problem but a serious one.”

Rising sea levels are expected to cause problems over the next 80 years, while hotter and drier conditions are a more immediate climate concern.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

All AFL players face COVID-19 tests

Every AFL player must undergo a coronavirus test before clubs are cleared to resume training in full squads with an eye towards restarting the season.

rugby league

Anti-vaxx NRL players not welcome in Qld

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young says NRL players will only receive flu shot exemptions on medical grounds.

rugby league

Souths star Roberts back in rehab clinic

South Sydney star James Roberts has checked himself into a rehabilitation clinic following a meeting with NRL club officials two weeks ago.

motor racing

Vettel set to leave Ferrari: reports

Sebastian Vettel will reportedly quit Ferrari at the end of the season due to a breakdown of talks, with Australian Daniel Ricciardo in the mix to replace him.

Australian rules football

Gawn fears injury spike when AFL returns

Max Gawn says disjointed training programs during shutdown could see injury rates increase when the AFL returns, if players have not adequately prepared.

news

politics (general)

Victoria face-to-face teaching to resume

Victorian parents, students and teachers have been told all government school students will be back in the classroom by June 9.

sport

Australian rules football

All AFL players face COVID-19 tests

Every AFL player must undergo a coronavirus test before clubs are cleared to resume training in full squads with an eye towards restarting the season.

world

virus diseases

US car industry workers return to work

Despite fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in the US, auto workers are starting to return to work and restrictions are being lifted.