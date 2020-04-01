Exceptions to Qld firearm restrictions

People who use weapons to do their jobs will have access to licensed armourers and arms dealers in Queensland under a new direction by the state’s chief medical officer.

Farmers, commercial pest and feral animal controllers, vets, shark control contractors and a number of other state and federal bodies will have access to the services.

It comes as the businesses were categorised as non-essential without exception by Queensland Health on Sunday.

Both Katter’s Australian Party and the Queensland Liberal National Party opposition called for the decision to be reviewed.

They said it could hinder farming operations, cause animal welfare issues, cripple businesses and create a public safety concern.

On Tuesday, Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young updated directions allowing licensed armourers and dealers to store, modify, repair, acquire or supply weapons and ammunition to specific groups.

Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said the direction provides clarity and certainty for those who need access to weapons to carry out work.

Mr Furner said the government received strong representation from primary producers and other groups following Sunday’s direction.

In Victoria people will no longer be able to buy guns or ammunition until the end of the pandemic after a spike in panic buying.

Authorities said it was concerning that applications for firearms had doubled recently and the ban on gun sales only impacts sport and recreational use.

On Tuesday the Public Health Association of Australia said it supported changes to gun shop and firearm dealerships across the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“We need to restrict sales because this is an unprecedented and volatile mix,” PHAA CEO Terry Slevin said.

“Families are feeling enormous pressure, and are spending more time together in close quarters where disagreements can easily escalate.

“With the report of increased sales of alcohol now is the right time to reduce access to firearms.”