Cam Smith calls for NRL to be suspended

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Melbourne's Cameron Smith wants the NRL suspended for two weeks amid growing coronavirus concerns. Image by Brendon Thorne/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Cam Smith calls for NRL to be suspended

By Scott Bailey

March 15, 2020

2020-03-15 20:42:11

Cameron Smith has called for the NRL to be suspended for a few weeks, claiming he and his Melbourne teammates are concerned for their families’ health.

The NRL is planning to continue on into round two next weekend in front of empty stadiums, as it battles with how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Melbourne are due to host Cronulla on Saturday night at AAMI Park, after sweeping aside Manly 18-4 on Sunday at Lottoland.

But the game’s biggest name does not believe the show should go on, claiming he is speaking on behalf of his Storm teammates when calling for the competition to be stopped.

“This thing is bigger than rugby league,” Smith said.

“This affects more than just rugby league and rugby league players … after finishing these matches on weekends, we go back to our families.

“There are several players in our squad who are going back to their families who have newborn babies.

“Craig (Bellamy) has an elderly mother. My parents are in their 60s. Craig is in his sixties. But listening to medical advice, he is in the risk bracket.

“If we make a decision to suspend the competition for a couple of weeks, it gives everyone an opportunity to sum up the situation a lot better rather than being reactive daily or hourly.”

The NRL is desperate to keep games on the field to assist with the financial side of the game, warning of a doomsday scenario if it doesn’t.

The league, however, did concede on Sunday if players wanted to self-isolate, they could, although Smith said he was not at the point of sitting himself out.

But the game’s most-capped player highlighted his concerns around air travel and, most notably, the amount of people at airports.

Melbourne flew home on Sunday night via a commercial airline, however the NRL is speaking with a biosecurity expert to consider whether chartered flights or buses would be safer from next weekend.

“There is something in place tomorrow to avoid being around groups larger than 500 people,” Smith said.

“And there are more than 500 people at airports and we’re going to be doing that every second week.”

Smith also questioned how the NRL could play on if the Warriors opted to fly home to New Zealand after next week, given the 14-day isolation rules for passenger arrivals in both countries.

Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans insisted he was happy to keep playing through the outbreak, while Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy questioned why crowds were allowed in stadiums in round one.

“If you’re not going to play in front of crowds round two, you shouldn’t do it round one,” Bellamy said.

“I’ve got a mum that is 86 or 87. I’ve got grandkids and I want to be still hanging around them with the wife.”

Crowds were already affected in the opening round.

In a sold-out stadium opening in Townsville, 22,459 fans watched Brisbane beat North Queensland, while 21,363 watched Parramatta defeat Canterbury in the season-opener.

But just 10,239 saw Newcastle go top of the table with a 20-0 win over the Warriors, while only 6325 watched South Sydney’s nail-biting win over Cronulla.

Crowds of around 10,000 were also only in place for Canberra’s win over Gold Coast, Penrith’s shock victory over defending premiers the Sydney Roosters and St George Illawarra’s loss to the Wests Tigers in Wollongong.

Latest sport

rugby league

Cam Smith calls for NRL to be suspended

Cameron Smith says he and other Melbourne players want the NRL to be suspended for a couple of weeks due to coronavirus, highlighting travel fears.

soccer

Phoenix commit to Australian A-League stay

The A-League season is under threat from trans-Tasman border restrictions but Wellington's solution is to stay in Australia for the rest of their campaign.

rugby league

Storm beat Manly with NRL balls bleached

Melbourne have beaten Manly 18-4 at Lottoland, with ballkids wearing gloves and the NRL match balls being cleaned with bleach due to the coronavirus pandemic.

basketball

Kay, Cotton lift Perth to NBL game 3 win

Big games from Bryce Cotton and Nick Kay have helped Perth to a 111-96 away win over Sydney and a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five NBL grand final series.

sport

AFL, NRL continue despite virus outbreak

Sporting competitions and events across the world are shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic but the AFL and NRL are pushing on with their seasons.

news

health

NSW schools to cancel assemblies, sport

Schools in NSW will indefinitely scrap assemblies, excursions and whole-of-school sporting events as new jury trials have been indefinitely suspended.

sport

soccer

Phoenix commit to Australian A-League stay

The A-League season is under threat from trans-Tasman border restrictions but Wellington's solution is to stay in Australia for the rest of their campaign.

world

virus diseases

Lockdowns, entry bans to fight virus

Countries around the world are imposing stricter measures to contain the coronavirus including lock-downs, entry bans and orders to self-isolate.