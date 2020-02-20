Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen gives flowers to a passenger from the cruise liner Westerdam. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Cambodia liner passengers test negative

By AAP

February 20, 2020

2020-02-20 18:59:52

Cambodian health officials have conducted tests for the coronavirus on

781 people, including many Australians, who arrived on the cruise ship Westerdam and all have tested negative, a health ministry spokeswoman says.

“We are working on that, the test results, we are waiting for more to come in,” the official, who declined to give her name, told AAP on Wednesday.

Seventy-nine Australians were among the 2257 passengers on board the

Westerdam when it docked in the southern port of Sihanoukville on

Friday, after being denied entry at six ports across East Asia amid

fears of a coronavirus outbreak.

Officials said about 500 passengers remain in the capital while others

were in Sihanoukville or still aboard the Westerdam.

The government-friendly Khmer Times said the first batch of 130

passengers who arrived in Phnom Penh from Sihanoukville had left for

Australia, the US, Europe and Hong Kong.

Others had flown to Singapore, Japan and Thailand with Western

embassies co-operating in an effort to secure charter flights.

Holland America Line, owners of the cruise liner, said in a statement

that all passengers would be contacted by local health department

officials once they returned home.

Most passengers were taken to the Sokha Hotel, isolated on a peninsula

which fronts Phnom Penh, however, journalists have been barred from

talking with them.

The Khmer Times said reporters who did make contact were taken into an

isolated room and were forced to delete their pictures before being

allowed to leave.

Meanwhile, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen took a swipe at his

critics who accused his government of bringing the virus into the

country after an American who travelled on the Westerdam tested

positive for the coronavirus in Malaysia.

“But I ask you: Has any Cambodian contracted the virus? Secondly, has

a cruise passenger tested positive for the virus while staying in

Cambodia? No one,” he told a graduation ceremony at a local

university.

