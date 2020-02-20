Cambodia liner passengers test negative

Cambodian health officials have conducted tests for the coronavirus on
781 people, including many Australians, who arrived on the cruise ship Westerdam and all have tested negative, a health ministry spokeswoman says.
“We are working on that, the test results, we are waiting for more to come in,” the official, who declined to give her name, told AAP on Wednesday.
Seventy-nine Australians were among the 2257 passengers on board the
Westerdam when it docked in the southern port of Sihanoukville on
Friday, after being denied entry at six ports across East Asia amid
fears of a coronavirus outbreak.
Officials said about 500 passengers remain in the capital while others
were in Sihanoukville or still aboard the Westerdam.
The government-friendly Khmer Times said the first batch of 130
passengers who arrived in Phnom Penh from Sihanoukville had left for
Australia, the US, Europe and Hong Kong.
Others had flown to Singapore, Japan and Thailand with Western
embassies co-operating in an effort to secure charter flights.
Holland America Line, owners of the cruise liner, said in a statement
that all passengers would be contacted by local health department
officials once they returned home.
Most passengers were taken to the Sokha Hotel, isolated on a peninsula
which fronts Phnom Penh, however, journalists have been barred from
talking with them.
The Khmer Times said reporters who did make contact were taken into an
isolated room and were forced to delete their pictures before being
allowed to leave.
Meanwhile, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen took a swipe at his
critics who accused his government of bringing the virus into the
country after an American who travelled on the Westerdam tested
positive for the coronavirus in Malaysia.
“But I ask you: Has any Cambodian contracted the virus? Secondly, has
a cruise passenger tested positive for the virus while staying in
Cambodia? No one,” he told a graduation ceremony at a local
university.