Cambodian PM Hun Sen gives flowers to a passenger off the cruise liner Westerdam at Sihanoukville. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Cambodia opened door for barred liner

By Luke Hunt

February 19, 2020

2020-02-19 21:18:32

A total of 79 Australians, 43 females and 36 males, were aboard

the cruise ship Westerdam when it docked in the port of

Sihanoukville after being refused entry across Southeast Asia amid

fears of the coronavirus, the Cambodian government says.

Ek Madra, spokesman for Cambodia’s Office of the Council of Ministers

said of the 79 some had since flown home while others remained on

board the liner or were staying at hotels.

“Now you can see with your own eyes that Cambodia is a small nation

but has a very big heart,” he told AAP.

The Westerdam, a Holland-America cruise ship, was denied entry to The

Philippines, Taiwan, Japan, Guam and Thailand amid fears about 2200

people on board could have been exposed to the coronavirus.

It docked on Friday when passengers were greeted personally by Prime

Minister Hun Sen and since then one person – an elderly American woman

– has tested positive for the virus in Malaysia.

Hun Sen, an unlikely hero, is often targeted by human rights groups.

But he said the plight of the Westerdam was also a human rights issue.

“If the Kingdom did not allow entry for Westerdam, where would the

cruise be when the food and gasoline are running low. How would lives

of the passengers end up?

“We all talk about human rights. However, discrimination and over-fear

have destroyed human rights,” he said, according to the government-friendly news portal Fresh News.

On Monday, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said she knew of 39

Australians being tested for the virus in Phnom Penh while a further

10 remained on board.

Results from those tests are expected on Wednesday or Thursday.

“Our post in Cambodia are reaching out to those Australians to provide

assistance to them and to establish when they’ll be able to

leave the cruise ship and to support any other issues that they may

have,” she said in Melbourne.

Australian David Holst and his wife Judy were among those on board the

Westerdam for what was supposed to be a 30-day cruise around Asia. They

have since returned to Adelaide.

“You just go through this uncomfortable emotional turmoil where

‘what’s going on’ and you’re just seriously worried that at the same

time they’re going to announce that the virus is on your boat,” he

told ABC news.

“But Holland America should hang their head in shame to put a boat

with 2500 people (sic) at risk by sailing into a city that’s on red

alert for a potentially fatal virus — that’s a fair bit of corporate

irresponsibility or neglect.”

