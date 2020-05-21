Cambridge Uni moves all lectures online

Britain’s University of Cambridge says it will teach students online for the next full academic year, scrapping face-to-face classes in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The said it expected social distancing requirements would stay in place nationally for some time.

Lectures will continue via video until summer 2021, the university said, while it may be possible for smaller teaching groups to take place in person if they “conform to social-distancing requirements,” a spokesperson said.

Exams will also continue to be carried out online.

Cambridge can still charge full fees for online classes.

The university said it may adapt the plans following updated advice on social distancing during the pandemic.

It is the first university in the country to announce its plans for the next full academic year.

It comes after a decision from Manchester University earlier in the week to scrap all face-to-face classes for the next term.

University campuses have been closed in the country this term to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit Britain particularly hard and killed over 35,000 people, according to official figures.