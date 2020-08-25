Discover Australian Associated Press

Inspirational skipper Cameron Smith has been named in the Melbourne Storm team to take on Manly. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Cameron Smith leads influx of NRL returns

By Pamela Whaley

August 25, 2020

2020-08-25 17:12:04

Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith will return from his longest injury lay-off in a decade after he was named to play Manly on Sunday.

The NRL’s most capped player has missed the past three matches with a shoulder injury, which is the most he has spent sidelined since hyper-extending his elbow in 2010.

And even then it was only four matches.

In the midst of an injury crisis and after last week’s loss to Parramatta, his inclusion is a massive boost for Storm with Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes and Jesse Bromwich also set to return.

Smith is the biggest name in a long list of stars returning to the field in round 16.

Sydney Roosters skipper Boyd Cordner has been named to play his first match in six weeks against Brisbane.

The NSW Origin captain suffered a concussion in round 10, experienced ongoing symptoms and was rested for the past five weeks as a precaution.

In a positive sign for the NRL premiers, star winger Daniel Tupou has also been named to return after a seven-week lay-off.

Meanwhile, high-flying Penrith will be without star hooker Api Koroisau against Wests Tigers on Sunday.

The lively dummy half sustained a calf tear in Friday’s win over Cronulla, but is not expected to miss more than two weeks.

It’s a blow for the side with raging second-rower Viliame Kikau also sidelined through suspension as the club looks to clock up 11 straight wins.

“He’s not good, you don’t really see Api down. He’s got too much energy, said five-eighth Jarome Luai on Tuesday.

“We’ve got a really good replacement in Mitch Kenny. 

“He did a really good job for us and played 80 minutes a couple of weeks ago against the Titans.

“We’re really happy for Mitch to get the opportunity and we’ve got a lot of faith in what he brings to the team.”

Wests Tigers hooker Harry Grant will make his return in the match at Panthers Stadium.

Elsewhere, Valentine Holmes is also set to return on the wing for North Queensland after recovering from syndesmosis surgery early last month.

