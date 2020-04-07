Discover Australian Associated Press

Prince Charles and Camilla have reunited after their self-isolation Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Camilla reunited with Charles

By Laura Elston

April 7, 2020

2020-04-07 21:50:24

The Duchess of Cornwall has been reunited with the Prince of Wales after coming out of self isolation – just days before their 15th wedding anniversary.

Camilla, 72, tested negative for coronavirus but isolated for 14 days after heir to the throne Charles contracted the Covid-19 illness.

The couple, who had been staying apart from one another at their Scottish retreat Birkhall in Aberdeenshire, reach a milestone 15 years of marriage on Thursday.

A source said: "She came out of isolation this morning."

Charles finished his isolation a week ago and spoke of the "strange, frustrating and often distressing" experience of being without friends and family.

The prince, who had mild symptoms of coronavirus, worked throughout at Birkhall, and appeared via video-link on Friday to open the new NHS Nightingale hospital.

Latest sport

rugby league

Burgess tells NRL clubs 'egos have to go'

Sam Burgess has called on NRL clubs to get over their egos and scrap the results of the NRL's opening two rounds ahead of a potential new competition in 2020.

Australian rules football

Dangerfield doubts AFL quarantine hub plan

The AFL is considering playing round-robin matches in centralised quarantine hubs but Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield is not sure the plan is realistic.

Australian rules football

Teague open to AFL quarantine hubs concept

Carlton coach David Teague is open to the idea of AFL quarantine hubs but believes the Blues would allow players to opt out if they weren't comfortable.

golf

Day targets rescheduled majors glory

Jason Day is excited that golf's three US-based major championships will take place later this year, but the British Open has been cancelled.

rugby league

Warriors unsure of possible NRL omission

The NRL has conceded a 15-team competition could resume without the Warriors but the Kiwi club is keeping its counsel until it knows more.

news

crime, law and justice

Cardinal George Pell released from prison

Cardinal George Pell has left a prison in Victoria after Australia's highest court quashed his five convictions for child sexual abuse.

sport

world

health

Japan declares emergency, readies stimulus

Japan has declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures for one month to fight the spread of coronavirus.