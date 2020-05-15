Can the snow season plough on?

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Health authorities and state governments are yet to confirm if ski resorts can open this winter. Image by Jennifer Ennion/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Can the snow season plough on?

By Christine McGinn and Greta Stonehouse

May 15, 2020

2020-05-15 14:15:14

WHAT IS THE STATE OF PLAY FOR THE SNOW TOURISM INDUSTRY?

* The ski season normally opens on Queen’s Birthday long weekend in June

* But due to COVID-19 restrictions on movement and social distancing, it is not known when or if there will be a ski season in 2020

* The industry is working towards, and hoping for, a season that fits within the COVID-19 rules even if it is later than normal

* Major ski resorts including Thredbo in NSW, and Victoria’s Falls Creek and Mt Buller are preparing to open for the season. But this will depend on the advice of health officials

* The worst case scenario is that there is no season at all.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL to resume competition on June 11

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has urged players to be on their best behaviour and respect "over and above" health protocols ahead of the league's June 11 restart.

Australian rules football

Eagles chase AFL fixture compensation

West Coast want a run of home games later in the AFL season to make up for having to restart the 2020 campaign with a succession of matches interstate.

rugby league

Eels and Broncos to kick off NRL return

Brisbane Broncos will host Parramatta Eels on the return night of the NRL on May 28.

F1

Ricciardo to join McLaren in F1 shake up

Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo is to race for the McLaren team in 2021, taking the seat of Carlos Sainz, who will move to Ferrari.

Formula One

Ricciardo moves from Renault to McLaren

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo will switch from Renault to McLaren following the 2020 season.

news

politics

China must respect Australian values: PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia will stand its ground on calls for a global coronavirus inquiry despite infuriating the Chinese government.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL to resume competition on June 11

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has urged players to be on their best behaviour and respect "over and above" health protocols ahead of the league's June 11 restart.

world

economy, business and finance

WTO chief Azevedo to depart a year early

The head of the World Trade Organisation has announced he will step down a year early as the body struggles to coordinate responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.