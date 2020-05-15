Can the snow season plough on?

WHAT IS THE STATE OF PLAY FOR THE SNOW TOURISM INDUSTRY?

* The ski season normally opens on Queen’s Birthday long weekend in June

* But due to COVID-19 restrictions on movement and social distancing, it is not known when or if there will be a ski season in 2020

* The industry is working towards, and hoping for, a season that fits within the COVID-19 rules even if it is later than normal

* Major ski resorts including Thredbo in NSW, and Victoria’s Falls Creek and Mt Buller are preparing to open for the season. But this will depend on the advice of health officials

* The worst case scenario is that there is no season at all.