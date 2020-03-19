Discover Australian Associated Press

PM Justin Trudeau said Canada is considering emergency measures to restrict movement. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Canada mulls emergency to slow virus

By Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren

March 19, 2020

2020-03-19 10:18:50

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged financial support for people affected by the coronavirus outbreak and said he is considering invoking a rarely-used emergency act to restrict the movement of people and goods.

The death toll in Canada doubled to eight with three more deaths in British Columbia and the first in Ontario. There have been nearly 600 infections nationwide.

“We’re going to be flowing income supports to millions of Canadians,” Trudeau said, adding that details will be outlined on Wednesday.

Direct support for people who do not qualify for unemployment benefits and money for businesses that keep people on the payroll even if they stay home are among possible measures, Trudeau said.

In the meantime, “everyone who can stay home should stay home,” Trudeau said, “to prevent our medical system from getting overloaded” during a crisis that could last months.

Trudeau later told reporters he was examining whether to invoke the rarely-used 1988 Emergencies Act, which would allow Ottawa to override provinces and restrict the movement of people and goods.

He spoke after Ontario declared a state of emergency, banned gatherings of more than 50 people and ordered the closure of bars and restaurants. Ontario Premier Doug Ford committed $C300 million to boost the province’s healthcare system.

British Columbia and Alberta were among the provinces that declared states of emergency. 

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said the declaration allows health authorities to ensure adequate staffing levels, for example, by cancelling scheduled vacations.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said using the Emergencies Act was “a measure of last resort … We would never introduce it without careful consultation with the provinces”.

Ottawa on Monday announced the closure of borders to foreign citizens, excluding US citizens. The province of British Columbia wants the ban imposed on Americans as well.

Trudeau spoke to reporters in front of his home, where he has been in quarantine since his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus last week.

