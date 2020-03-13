Discover Australian Associated Press

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie has tested positive for  coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

Trudeau stays home as wife has virus

By Rob Gillies

March 13, 2020

2020-03-13 13:14:16

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Trudeau’s office said on Thursday night that Sophie Gregoire Trudeau is feeling well and will remain in isolation.

“The prime minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days,” the statement said.

His office said the doctor’s advice to the prime minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given that he is exhibiting no symptoms himself.

He is spending the day in briefings, phone calls, and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining a special Cabinet committee discussion on the new coronavirus.

Trudeau spoke with US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Trudeau cancelled an in-person meeting with Canada’s provincial premiers.

Opposition NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is also working from home after feeling unwell. Singh said he’s been in contact with a doctor and they do not believe he has the virus but was advised to limit contact with the public until he feels better.

Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, is closing schools until April 5.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is asking all people returning from travel abroad to self-isolate for 14 days. The measure will be mandatory for all government employees.

He is also asking organisers to cancel all indoor events attracting crowds of more than 250 people and all other large gatherings that are not considered essential. Alberta and British Columbia are also urging all events with more than 250 people be cancelled.

Canada has more than 140 confirmed cases, with one death – an elderly nursing home resident in British Columbia.

