Canada’s border stays closed for some time

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says border restrictions with the United States will remain in place “for a significant amount of time” as the two countries fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Washington and Ottawa agreed last month to clamp down on non-essential travel while allowing trade to continue across their long shared frontier.

“As we move forward, there will be special thought given to this relationship. But at the same time we know that there is a significant amount of time, still, before we can talk about loosening such restrictions,” Trudeau told a daily briefing.

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday the two countries were “doing well,” and added: “It will be one of the early borders to be released.”

The two economies are highly integrated, and allowing trade to continue avoided major problems for the car sector as well as transportation of food and medicine.

Although Trudeau’s government has enjoyed good relations with the Trump administration over the past 18 months, tensions remain. Last month, Ottawa slammed a US proposal to deploy troops along the border to fight the spread of the coronavirus, prompting Washington to drop the plan.

Canada has had 1,193 people deaths from coronavirus by 7 pm on Thursday, but health officials are cautiously optimistic the outbreak could be slowing down.

Once it ends, it could take the Canadian economy a couple of years to make up lost ground caused by shutdowns, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said.