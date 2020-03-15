Discover Australian Associated Press

Canadian MPs have agreed to suspend parliament for more than a month amid coronavirus concerns. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Canadian parliament shuts due to virus

By Rob Gillies

March 15, 2020

2020-03-15 02:57:54

Canada’s parliament has agreed to shut down for more than a month while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau governs remotely from his home, in self-imposed quarantine after his wife tested positive for coronavirus

Canada’s House of Commons voted to shut down for at least five weeks to help ensure MPs do not contribute to the spread of the virus.

The moves came a day after Trudeau’s wife tested positive.

The prime minister himself has been in self-imposed quarantine.

All parties in parliament agreed to the suspension, which means MPs will miss two weeks of sessions since they had previously planned to be away next week and two weeks in April.

The House is scheduled to next meet on Monday, April 20.

“This just shows you how seriously our government and members of the house are taking this,” Government House leader Pablo Rodriguez said.

Part of the deal for closing parliament for five weeks is ratifying the new North American Free Trade Agreement.

Rodriguez said MPs have passed legislation to ratify the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, and the Senate is expected to follow suit later on Friday.

The suspension of the House of Commons means the federal budget won’t be presented on March 30 as Finance Minister Bill Morneau had promised.

Rodriguez said the federal budget will be announced at a later date.

Trudeau was quarantining himself at home because his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for the new coronavirus after returning from Britain.

He said on Friday his wife has mild flu-like symptoms but is doing fine.

He said neither he nor their three children are showing symptoms.

“She’s getting lots of rest and drinking lots of fluids and we’re paying very close attention to what the medical professionals are saying,” Trudeau said to the CBC.

“I am feeling fine, no symptoms. The kids are all fine, happy to being staying home from school. We’re doing well.”

Trudeau was spending the day in briefings, phone calls and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining a special cabinet committee discussion on the coronavirus.

Trudeau spoke with US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday.

Trudeau himself had not been tested because he was not showing symptoms, his office said.

