Andrew Barr is concerned about fresh waves of infections although the ACT has eased restrictions. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Canberra residents can visit people in NSW

By Daniel McCulloch

May 2, 2020

2020-05-02 14:41:02

Canberra residents will be allowed to visit friends and family in NSW after the national capital eliminated all known cases of coronavirus.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr will also allow two adults and their children to visit other households within the territory while encouraging more retailers to reopen.

“It is okay to go shopping for items outside of what you would find in a supermarket,” Mr Barr said on Friday.

The territory wants public schools to return to face-to-face teaching, but not for the next little while.

“We are preparing to move to face-to-face delivery during term two if the circumstances allow us to do that sensibly,” Mr Barr said.

“This is likely to involve a staged return in public schools, beginning with younger children who need more hands-on support for learning and secondary students at key points in their learning journey, such as year seven and year 12. 

“Teachers and school leaders will also need some time before students return to prepare and plan staggered lunch breaks, for example. 

“Parents will have plenty of notice of these changes.”

Although the ACT is loosening some social and business restrictions, he remains concerned about fresh waves of coronavirus infections.

“This virus will continue to circulate around the globe. There’s no immunity, there’s no vaccine,” Mr Barr said.

The change to allow children to accompany two adults visiting other households will take effect at midnight on Friday.

Mr Barr encouraged people travelling to NSW to do so in small groups: “So, (just) your household.”

