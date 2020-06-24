Canberrans breathing fresher air than 2019

Canberra’s air quality has improved more than 80 per cent over the past year, thanks in large part to strict travel restrictions in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The density of air pollution particles known as PM2.5, which can be dangerous to people’s air and blood streams, was nearly six times better in April this year compared to 2019.

The national capital’s air quality has been on a roller coaster in recent months, after it was among the worst in the world at the height of last summer’s bushfires.

But coronavirus prompted travel restrictions have seen air pollution levels drop.

A study of air pollution across the world by dealchecker.co.uk shows most cities had better air quality in April this year than in 2019.

But some cities experienced more pollution in the same period.

Ankara in Turkey, Madrid in Spain and Hanoi in Vietnam all had increased air pollution.