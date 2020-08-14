Discover Australian Associated Press

Relieved Canberrans have arrived home after being stuck at the Victorian border for a week. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Canberrans home after NSW border kerfuffle

By Rebecca Gredley

August 14, 2020

2020-08-14 14:46:00

Canberrans stranded at the Victoria-NSW border for a week because of coronavirus travel restrictions are finally arriving home.

Anne Cahill-Lambert was among the first people back in the ACT on Thursday, happily speaking to the media from a safe distance as her dog Honey looked out the back window.

She and about 100 other homecomers must now self-isolate for 14 days after being checked by police.

The ACT residents were stuck in the Victorian border town of Wodonga after they were suddenly banned them from driving home through NSW.

The NSW government was concerned about Canberrans spreading the virus while stopping for fuel.

The impasse finally ended after ACT chief minister Andrew Barr hatched a plan to get them home.

It included a police escort and a brief pitstop at a nondescript spot north of Gundagai.

Mr Barr said the delay was regrettable.

“We understand just how frustrated those Canberra residents are, but, look, after many days of negotiation with the NSW government, we were able to get an outcome,” he told the ABC.

“I’m very relieved they’ll be able to commence their journey back home this morning and then we’ll check them in at the ACT-NSW border, and then they can go into their home isolation for two weeks.”

Canberrans have four days to return and must travel between the hours of 9am and 3pm with strict protocols in place.

Residents were met by police at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the ACT, where they were given supplies for quarantine.

Latest sport

rugby league

Roosters sweat on Keary as SBW joins team

The Sydney Roosters are sweating on an injury update on star playmaker Luke Keary as superstar signing Sonny Bill Williams makes his first training appearance.

Summer Olympics

Podium no place for protest: Oly athletes

Australia's Olympic athletes believe podiums and Olympic venues are no place for political or social protests, a survey has revealed.

soccer

McDonald facing possible A-L breach

The FFA is investigating a potential COVID-19 protocol breach by Brisbane Roar striker Scott McDonald, who was involved in TV commentary work this week.

Australian rules football

GWS cop AFL derby hiding from Sydney

GWS equalled their lowest AFL score in a 41-point loss to Sydney on a dirty night for the premiership hopefuls.

Australian rules football

news

politics

PM sorry for aged care coronavirus deaths

Scott Morrison says he's sorry for failings in Australia's aged care system after the deaths of more than 200 residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

sport

rugby league

world

politics

Palestinians call Israel-UAE deal treason

Palestinian officials say an agreement fostered by the US for Israel and UAE to establish full diplomatic ties, is a betrayal of their statehood goals.