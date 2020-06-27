Discover Australian Associated Press

Cancer has been identified as the biggest burden on WA's health system in a new report. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Cancer biggest burden on WA health system

By Emily Cosenza

June 27, 2020

2020-06-27 09:37:48

Cancer has been identified as the greatest burden on Western Australia’s health system in a new report.

The Western Australian Burden of Disease Study 2015 found cancer accounted for 17 per cent of the load, with 13 per cent of resources used for treating mental health and substance use disorders.

Coronary heart disease was also identified as a major stress on the state’s system, followed by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, back pain and problems, suicide and inflicted injuries, and depressive orders.

Males accounted for a higher disease burden than females across all age groups.

The Health Department’s report offers insight to planners and policymakers on the impact of diseases and risk factors, allows for healthcare planning and identifies opportunities for prevention. 

Health Minister Roger Cook said the COVID-19 pandemic gave many a new-found appreciation of the importance of preventative health.

“It has also reinforced the clear findings of our own Sustainable Health Review of the need to act early to avoid harms which, left unchecked, can be difficult to rein in,” he said. 

“Having such knowledge also gives us a clear picture of where we must focus our efforts and resources to improve the resilience and overall health and wellbeing of our community.”

