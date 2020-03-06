Cancer researcher named NSW woman of year

Renowned scientist Maria Kavallaris has received the top honour at the NSW Premier’s Woman of the Year Awards.

Professor Kavallaris, the founding director of the Australian Centre for NanoMedicine at the University of New South Wales, received the gong at an awards ceremony in Sydney on Thursday.

“Maria is a remarkable achiever whose ground-breaking research has led to more effective therapies for aggressive childhood cancers,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a statement.

Another six women from across NSW were honoured in categories including community hero, lifetime achievement and businesswoman of the year.

Children’s author, poet, playwright and artist Kirli Saunders was named Aboriginal woman of the year, while Southern Tablelands volunteer firefighter Kystaal Hinds was named regional woman of the year.

“Congratulations to all the incredible women who have deservedly been recognised; their achievements are an inspiration to women who want to make a difference,” Ms Berejiklian said.