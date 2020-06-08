Cancer treatment trials to get $13.6m

The Morrison government is providing a total of $13.6 million to support 10 clinical trials to find cancer treatments for melanoma, reproductive and gynaecological cancers and childhood brain cancer.

“Our government will invest $3 million across four childhood brain cancer clinical trials to improve the quality of life of children living with the condition, and in the long-term, to find a cure to defeat the disease,” Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a statement on Sunday.

Childhood brain cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australian children, with around 100 children diagnosed each year and an estimated 36 children dying from the disease last year, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

The clinical trials will be led by researchers from Monash University and the University of New South Wales, and will be accessible for children between the ages of 0-14 years.

The government will invest $6.5 million to support four clinical trials for endometrial cancer, epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube and peritoneal cancer, and the role of hormonal therapy in treating gynaecological cancers.

It will also provide $4.1 million for two world class international clinical trials to help improve therapy for patients living with two of Australia’s deadliest conditions – melanoma and cardiovascular disease.

“The Morrison government recognises clinical trials are absolutely essential for evaluating the effectiveness and safety of medicines, devices, services and interventions to help prevent, detect or treat illness and disease,” Mr Hunt said.

“We will be monitoring the outcomes of this research closely and we look forward to seeing much needed support and access to better treatments roll out to children and their families.”