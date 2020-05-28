Capex falls 1.6% in March quarter

Business investment fell by a lower-than-expected 1.6 per cent during the March quarter to $27.69 billion, weighed down by a drop in private spending on equipment, plant and machinery.

Seasonally adjusted data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday was lower than market expectations for a 3.3 per cent decline but private capital expenditure is still likely to be drag on next week’s GDP data.

At 1135 AEDT, the Australian dollar was at 66.25 US cents, slightly higher from the 66.19 US cents level immediately before the release.